NASCAR issues new Cup rules package for road courses, short tracks

NASCAR has finalized its 2023 aerodynamic rules package for road courses and a majority of tracks around one-mile in distance.

NASCAR confirmed that Cup Series teams are receiving a rulebook bulletin this week detailing the updates to the car for road courses and a majority of tracks measuring 1.058-mile or less in distance.

The package, which was tested in the offseason at Phoenix Raceway, will debut at that track for its March 12 race.

It consists of a 2-inch spoiler and the removal of three diffuser strakes and engine panel strakes, will are expected to lead to a 30-percent reduction in downforce.

“We saw incredible racing throughout the 2022 season, especially at the intermediate race tracks. Our goal is to have the best racing possible everywhere we race, so during the offseason, we went to work on adjustments to strengthen the racing on short tracks and road courses,” said John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president and chief racing development officer.

“Adjustments will be made to the car that will create a significant reduction in downforce, and based on driver feedback and what we saw from the January test in Phoenix, we’re excited to see the results of these efforts.”

The rules will be in place at the following tracks: Charlotte Roval, Chicago Street Course, Circuit of the Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Martinsville, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro, Phoenix, Richmond, Sonoma and Watkins Glen.

The package will not be used at Dover or Bristol.

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

So that teams and drivers can have additional track time to adjust to these new components, NASCAR has made the March 10-12 Phoenix race weekend an “extended practice” weekend.

A 50-minute practice has been added, scheduled for Friday from 7:35 p.m. to 8:25 p.m. ET. Because of the change, Cup qualifying will be held on its own on Saturday.

