NASCAR debuts new sponsorship model with four 'premier partners'

Beginning next year, the Cup Series will no longer feature the name of one entitlement sponsor for the entire season. For the past three seasons, Monster Energy has sponsored NASCAR’s premier series.

In 2020, four “premier partners” – Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, GEICO and Xfinity – will constitute the cornerstone of consumer marketing and fan development initiatives surrounding the Cup Series moving forward.

“This has been a monumental year for our sport, one highlighted by significant changes in our business model to ensure long-term viability and growth,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps.

“As we begin this new chapter, we are joined by four incredible brands with deep-rooted histories across all levels of our sport. We are honored to have this elite group represent our NASCAR Cup Series for years to come.”

Four premier partners

The new model includes premium assets for each of the four brands to engage fans in the sport throughout the entire season. The four premier partners will collectively own a presence connected to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race and NASCAR All-Star Race.

Additionally, all four partners will be prominently featured in multiple platforms across the sport, including integrations in broadcast, NASCAR digital and social channels, event entitlements, in-market promotions and at-track activations.

“This new model will provide our premier partners with a heightened level of integration and visibility across all aspects of our sport,” said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive vice president and chief sales and operations officer.

“Each of these partners have demonstrated their commitment to our brand-loyal fan base and we are excited about how these brands will elevate the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Busch Beer returned as an official partner of NASCAR in 2018 and it will continue to sponsor the Busch Pole Award. In addition, Busch Beer will also sponsor a Cup Series event in 2020.

“We are continuing to evolve our presence in NASCAR because we have a significant connection to its fans and believe in the future of the sport,” said Nick Kelly, vice president partnerships, beer category and community, Anheuser-Busch.

“The premier partner position strengthens our deep-rooted history in the sport and will provide fans with even more opportunities to enjoy a crisp, cold Busch Beer on race day.”

Sponsor for Nascar Cup Series Photo by: NASCAR Media

Coca-Cola has been involved with stock car racing for 50 years and became a NASCAR official partner in 1998. Coca-Cola will continue its sponsorship of both NASCAR Troops to the Track and NASCAR Salutes, the portion of the season focused on highlighting industry-wide appreciation of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Coca-Cola will also continue to own race entitlements at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway. Additionally, Coca-Cola will become the presenting sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship trophy.

GEICO has been involved in NASCAR for more than a decade and became an official partner earlier this season. GEICO will enhance its existing assets through its premier partnership and become the presenting partner of a season phase.

Comcast’s Xfinity brand entered the sport with a landmark 10-year partner agreement in 2015 as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

As a premier partner, Xfinity will maintain its Xfinity Series sponsorship, central to its NASCAR strategy. Xfinity will also sponsor the Championship 4 elimination race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

“Given the overwhelming fan reaction and how the industry has embraced the Xfinity brand, we’re thrilled to expand upon that commitment by becoming a premier partner of the NASCAR Cup Series, while also continuing to showcase the young stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Matt Lederer, vice president of brand partnerships for Comcast.