NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Race in
2 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
11 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
25 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
31 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
38 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
46 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
50 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
59 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
65 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
72 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
79 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
88 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
95 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
100 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
107 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to run without practice/qualifying for remainder of 2020

NASCAR to run without practice/qualifying for remainder of 2020
By:
Jul 21, 2020, 9:38 PM

NASCAR has decided to keep its “show up and race” schedule for the remainder of the 2020 season in its three national series.

Ever since NASCAR resumed running races in May following a two-month hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has run its race weekends without any practices and without qualifying except for the Coca-Cola 600.

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced it would keep to race-only weekend schedules the rest of the year.

“Following discussions with our race teams and the broader industry, NASCAR will continue to conduct its race weekends without practice and qualifying for the remainder of the 2020 season in all three national series,” Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition said in a statement.

“The current format has worked well in addressing several challenges during our return to racing. Most importantly, we have seen competitive racing week-to-week.

“NASCAR will adjust the starting lineup draw procedure for the playoff races, and will announce the new process at a later date.”

Several drivers have voiced concern about having no practice for the rescheduled races next month at the Daytona International Speedway road course, a track on which NASCAR series have never competed.

The Daytona road course is replacing the sport’s annual stop at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International this season.

Clint Bowyer: Daytona road course "a crapshoot for everybody"

Author Jim Utter

