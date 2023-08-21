Subscribe
Previous / Bubba Wallace: Daytona will be "stressful as hell" Next / Former NASCAR Cup team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. reveals cancer diagnosis
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen News

Netflix partners with NASCAR to follow 2023 Cup playoffs

NASCAR has partnered with Netflix to document the upcoming fight for the 2023 Cup Series championship.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Champion Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, which features 16 drivers, takes place over the final ten races this year, beginning with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3.

Every three races, four drivers are eliminated until there are just four remaining. They then face-off in a one-race battle to decide the champion at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5).

Following the success of F1's Drive to Survive, both NASCAR and IndyCar have tried to create their own versions with varying results. 100 Days to Indy followed the lead-up to the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 this year, and was featured on The CW Network.

NASCAR created Race For The Championship, which documented the 2022 playoffs as they unfolded in weekly releases. The show was featured on the USA Network. The championship battle, which ended with Joey Logano being crowned as a 2x champion, was highlighted by Ross Chastain's now world-famous wallride at Martinsville Speedway.

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Now NASCAR has partnered with streaming giant Netflix, who will follow the 2023 playoffs in a five-part docuseries. It will premiere in early 2024 and each episode will be 45 minutes in length. 

Per the release announcing the project: "The series will feature exclusive access to drivers and teams, bringing fans behind the scenes at and away from the track while exploring the physical and mental challenges of competing for a championship at the world’s highest level of stock car racing."

Filming is already underway. Other details of those involved are listed below:

Production Company - Words + Pictures (Super League: The War for Football, and Countdown: Inspiration 4 Mission to Space) and NASCAR Studios

Executive Producers - Connor Schell and Libby Geist (both behind The Last Dance 30 for 30, OJ: Made in America) and Aaron Cohen of Words + Pictures; Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair of NASCAR Studios; Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR Hall of Famer)

Showrunners - Jackie Decker and Tim Mullen

shares
comments

Bubba Wallace: Daytona will be "stressful as hell"

Former NASCAR Cup team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. reveals cancer diagnosis
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Former NASCAR Cup team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. reveals cancer diagnosis

Former NASCAR Cup team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. reveals cancer diagnosis

NASCAR Cup

Former NASCAR Cup team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. reveals cancer diagnosis Former NASCAR Cup team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. reveals cancer diagnosis

Bubba Wallace: Daytona will be "stressful as hell"

Bubba Wallace: Daytona will be "stressful as hell"

NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen

Bubba Wallace: Daytona will be "stressful as hell" Bubba Wallace: Daytona will be "stressful as hell"

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

F1 Formula 1

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

MGP MotoGP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media

James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media

Misc General
News

James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe