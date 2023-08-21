Netflix partners with NASCAR to follow 2023 Cup playoffs

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, which features 16 drivers, takes place over the final ten races this year, beginning with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3.

Every three races, four drivers are eliminated until there are just four remaining. They then face-off in a one-race battle to decide the champion at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5).

Following the success of F1's Drive to Survive, both NASCAR and IndyCar have tried to create their own versions with varying results. 100 Days to Indy followed the lead-up to the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 this year, and was featured on The CW Network.

NASCAR created Race For The Championship, which documented the 2022 playoffs as they unfolded in weekly releases. The show was featured on the USA Network. The championship battle, which ended with Joey Logano being crowned as a 2x champion, was highlighted by Ross Chastain's now world-famous wallride at Martinsville Speedway.

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Now NASCAR has partnered with streaming giant Netflix, who will follow the 2023 playoffs in a five-part docuseries. It will premiere in early 2024 and each episode will be 45 minutes in length.

Per the release announcing the project: "The series will feature exclusive access to drivers and teams, bringing fans behind the scenes at and away from the track while exploring the physical and mental challenges of competing for a championship at the world’s highest level of stock car racing."

Filming is already underway. Other details of those involved are listed below:

Production Company - Words + Pictures (Super League: The War for Football, and Countdown: Inspiration 4 Mission to Space) and NASCAR Studios

Executive Producers - Connor Schell and Libby Geist (both behind The Last Dance 30 for 30, OJ: Made in America) and Aaron Cohen of Words + Pictures; Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair of NASCAR Studios; Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR Hall of Famer)

Showrunners - Jackie Decker and Tim Mullen