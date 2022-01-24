Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Hall of Fame inducts Earnhardt, Stefanik and Farmer
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR reveals stricter penalty system for 2022

By:

NASCAR has updated its penalty system ahead of the 2022 season, which includes far more severe penalties for L3 infractions.

Listen to this article

NASCAR's updated penalty system includes much harsher consequences for violations, including the revoking of playoff eligibility. 

The updated L1 - L3 penalty structure comes just before the official introduction of the Next Gen car. The car signals big changes for race teams. A spec chassis will be manufactured for the teams by Technique Inc., there will be 18-inch aluminum wheels with a single center-locking lug nut, and a six-speed sequential manual transmission.

Read Also:

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, said of the changes: “As we discussed during the test at Charlotte, and at length with teams over the offseason, the new deterrence model will be a culture shift for our industry.

"The car was a collaborative project,  designed to emphasize performance at the track and the unrivaled abilities of our teams, drivers and pit crews. There will be strong penalties for any teams who run contrary to that design so the fans can focus on our drivers and the great racing expected from NASCAR.”

A full breakdown of the updated penalty structure for the NASCAR Cup Series can be seen below:

Level 1 Penalty 

Level 1 (L1) penalties may include but are not limited to:

  • Team sourced parts not meeting the NASCAR Rule Book not rising to a higher penalty level.
  • Failure to meet minimum weight after the race.
  • Failure to submit and receive approval of parts in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.

Penalty options:

  • Loss of 20-75 points
  • Loss of 1-10 playoff points
  • 1-3 race suspension for team members
  • 1 team event roster position subject to suspension
  • $25,000 – $100,000 fine

Level 2 Penalty

Level 2 (L2) penalties may include but are not limited to:

  • Modifications to Next Gen single source vendor supplied parts and/or assemblies not rising to an L3 penalty.
  • Failure to meet the engine seal requirements.
  • Major external engine parts, not part of the long block, that differ from what is required by the rules.
  • Anything that alters or affects the engine control system wiring harness and/or the certified engine control system  wiring sub-harnesses.
  • Onboard electronics not approved in advance by NASCAR.
  • Violation of the Vehicle Testing Policy not rising to a higher Level.

Penalty options:

  • Loss of 75-120 points
  • Loss of 10-25 playoff points
  • 4-6 race suspension for team members
  • 1-2 team event roster positions subject to suspension
  • $100,000 – $250,000 fine

Level 3 Penalty

Level 3 (L3) penalties may include but are not limited to:

  • Counterfeiting or modifying Next Gen single source vendor supplied parts and/or assemblies.
  • Engine infractions (e.g. cubic inch displacement, compression ratio, long block assembly, and/or internal parts) not meeting the rules.
  • Engine performance enhancements (e.g. nitrous oxide, vacuum leaks, etc.).
  • ECU/EFI parts not being used as the rules permit.
  • Altering/modifying tires and/or fuel.
  • Violating the Vehicle Testing Policy.

Penalty options:

  • Loss of 120-180 points
  • Loss of 25-50 playoff points
  • No playoff eligibility for driver and/or team owner
  • 6-race suspension for team member(s) on team roster
  • 1-2 team event roster positions subject to suspension
  • NASCAR could suspend the car number for one race
  • $250,000 – $500,000 fine
shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Hall of Fame inducts Earnhardt, Stefanik and Farmer
Previous article

NASCAR Hall of Fame inducts Earnhardt, Stefanik and Farmer
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR Hall of Fame inducts Earnhardt, Stefanik and Farmer
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Hall of Fame inducts Earnhardt, Stefanik and Farmer

Tony Stewart to join FOX Sports booth for Daytona 500/Clash Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart to join FOX Sports booth for Daytona 500/Clash

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

NASCAR reveals stricter penalty system for 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR reveals stricter penalty system for 2022

NASCAR Hall of Fame inducts Earnhardt, Stefanik and Farmer
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Hall of Fame inducts Earnhardt, Stefanik and Farmer

Tony Stewart to join FOX Sports booth for Daytona 500/Clash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart to join FOX Sports booth for Daytona 500/Clash

Reigning Xfinity champ Hemric to run Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reigning Xfinity champ Hemric to run Daytona 500

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.