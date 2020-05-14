NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases more of its revised schedule

shares
comments
NASCAR releases more of its revised schedule
By:
May 14, 2020, 8:02 PM

NASCAR has released more of its revised schedule, detailing events set to take place between May 30 and June 21.

NASCAR will return to action this weekend at Darlington Raceway. It's been over two months since the series last raced at Phoenix Raceway for what was the fourth round of the 2020 season.

Numerous events have been postponed and three have been cancelled altogether as the sanctioning body scrambles to realign the schedule and ensure 36 events.

Darlington will host two NCS events and Charlotte Motor Speedway will do the same over the next two weeks. What was to happen after that remained a mystery until today as NASCAR outlines their plans for racing until June 21.

Fans are still not permitted to attend.

Read Also:

DATE               TRACK             SERIES                        DISTANCE        NET      START (ET)

Sat, May 30      Bristol               Xfinity                           160 mi              FS1      3:30 PM

Sun, May 31      Bristol               Cup                              266 mi              FS1      3:30 PM

Sat, June 6       Atlanta              Gander Trucks              200 mi              FS1      1:00 PM

Sat, June 6       Atlanta              Xfinity                           251 mi              FOX     4:30 PM

Sun, June 7      Atlanta              Cup                              500 mi              FOX     3:00 PM

Wed,June 10     Martinsville        Cup                              263 mi              FS1      7:00 PM

Sat, June 13      Miami              Gander Trucks              201 mi              FS1      12:30 PM

Sat, June 13      Miami               Xfinity                           250 mi              FOX     3:30 PM

Sun, June 14     Miami               Xfinity                           250 mi              FS1      12:00 PM

Sun,June 14      Miami               Cup                              400 mi              FOX     3:30 PM

Sat, June 20      Talladega          ARCA                           202 mi              FS1      2:00 PM

Sat, June 20      Talladega          Xfinity                           300 mi              FS1      5:30 PM

Sun,June 21      Talladega          Cup                              500  mi             FOX     3:00 PM

Next article
Harvick on need to approach NASCAR return with "open mind"

Previous article

Harvick on need to approach NASCAR return with "open mind"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

