NASCAR releases more of its revised schedule

NASCAR will return to action this weekend at Darlington Raceway. It's been over two months since the series last raced at Phoenix Raceway for what was the fourth round of the 2020 season.

Numerous events have been postponed and three have been cancelled altogether as the sanctioning body scrambles to realign the schedule and ensure 36 events.

Darlington will host two NCS events and Charlotte Motor Speedway will do the same over the next two weeks. What was to happen after that remained a mystery until today as NASCAR outlines their plans for racing until June 21.

Fans are still not permitted to attend.