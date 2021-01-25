Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

NASCAR has released stage lengths for the 2021 season.

Take a look at the stage lengths for the 2021 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series seasons. The Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will again have an extra stage due to the length of the race.

NASCAR Cup Series

Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
Daytona International Speedway 65 130 200
Daytona International Speedway Road Course 16 34 70
Homestead-Miami Speedway 80 160 267
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 160 267
Phoenix Raceway 75 190 312
Atlanta Motor Speedway 105 210 325
Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt) 75 150 250
Martinsville Speedway 130 260 500
Richmond Raceway 80 235 400
Talladega Superspeedway 60 120 188
Kansas Speedway 80 160 267
Darlington Speedway 90 185 293
Dover International Speedway 120 240 400
Circuit of the Americas TBD TBD TBD
Charlotte Motor Speedway 100 200 Stage 3: 300 / Final Stage: 400
Sonoma Raceway 20 40 90
Texas Motor Speedway (All-Star Race) TBD TBD TBD
Nashville Superspeedway 90 185 300
Pocono Raceway 25 77 130
Pocono Raceway 30 85 140
Road America 14 29 62
Atlanta Motor Speedway 80 160 260
New Hampshire Motor Speedway 75 185 301
Watkins Glen International 20 40 90
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 15 35 82
Michigan International Speedway 60 120 200
Daytona International Speedway 50 100 160
Darlington Raceway 115 230 367
Richmond Raceway 80 235 400
Bristol Motor Speedway 125 250 500
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 160 267
Talladega Superspeedway 60 120 188
Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 25 50 109
Texas Motor Speedway 105 210 334
Kansas Speedway 80 160 267
Martinsville Speedway 130 260 500
Phoenix Raceway 75 190 312

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
Daytona International Speedway 30 60 120
Daytona International Speedway Road Course 15 30 52
Homestead-Miami Speedway 40 80 167
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Phoenix Raceway 45 90 200
Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 163
Martinsville Speedway 60 120 250
Talladega Superspeedway 25 50 113
Darlington Raceway 45 90 147
Dover International Speedway 45 90 200
Circuit of the Americas TBD TBD TBD
Charlotte Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 25 50 75
Texas Motor Speedway 40 80 167
Nashville Superspeedway 45 95 188
Pocono Raceway 20 40 90
Road America 14 29 45
Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 163
New Hampshire Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Watkins Glen International 20 40 82
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 20 40 62
Michigan International Speedway 30 60 125
Daytona International Speedway 30 60 100
Darlington Raceway 45 90 147
Richmond Raceway 75 150 250
Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Talladega Superspeedway 25 50 113
Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 20 40 67
Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Kansas Speedway 45 90 200
Martinsville Speedway 60 120 250
Phoenix Raceway 45 90 200

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
Daytona International Speedway 20 40 100
Daytona International Speedway Road Course 12 25 44
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 30 60 134
Atlanta Motor Speedway 30 60 130
Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt) 40 90 150
Richmond Raceway 70 140 250
Kansas Speedway 30 60 134
Darlington Raceway 45 90 147
Circuit of the Americas TBD TBD TBD
Charlotte Motor Speedway 30 60 134
Texas Motor Speedway 35 70 147
Nashville Superspeedway 45 95 150
Pocono Raceway 15 30 60
Knoxville Speedway 40 90 150
Watkins Glen International 20 45 72
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway 55 110 160
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 20 40 64
Bristol Motor Speedway 55 110 200
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 30 60 134
Talladega Superspeedway 20 40 94
Martinsville Speedway 50 100 200
Phoenix Raceway 45 90 150

Playoff races in bold

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Author Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

NASCAR Cup
1h
NASCAR Cup
Jan 22, 2021
IMSA
Jan 22, 2021
NASCAR Cup
Jan 21, 2021
