Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR sets Cup schedule through August; Watkins Glen out

shares
comments
NASCAR sets Cup schedule through August; Watkins Glen out
By:
Jul 8, 2020, 7:17 PM

NASCAR released its latest 2020 schedule update and for the first time since 1985, the Cup Series will not compete at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Restrictions instituted recently by New York State require travelers from several COVID-19 “hot spots” – including North Carolina – to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arriving in the state.

That made the planned Aug. 14-16 race weekend untenable for series’ teams. Three series were originally scheduled to hold races that weekend – Cup, Xfinity and the ARCA Menards series.

Ticketholders at Watkins Glen will receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase, plus an additional 20 percent of the total amount paid in their account within the next 5-7 days. The credit can be applied to a future race event in 2020 or 2021 at a NASCAR-owned track. If a refund is preferred, forms are due August 7.

Moving to the Daytona RC

Those races have now been rescheduled for the same weekend but will be held at the Daytona International Speedway road course. The Truck Series will also now race that weekend.

The Cup Series, Truck and ARCA Menards series will visit Michigan International Speedway Aug. 7-9, which also features a Cup Series doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 8 (4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and Sunday, Aug. 9 (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series will visit Road America on Saturday, Aug. 8 at noon ET (NBCSN).

As part of the 2020 revised schedule, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, which was originally slated to host the first race of the Trucks playoffs, will now become race No. 14 of the regular season on Sunday, Aug. 30 at noon ET (Fox Sports 1).

Eldora dirt race cancelled

The NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona (Aug. 16) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway; the Truck Series races will not run at Eldora Speedway (originally scheduled for July 30) and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (originally scheduled for Sept. 6) and have been realigned for dates and locations to be determined. The Xfinity Series will not run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (originally scheduled for May 30) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined; and the Xfinity Series will also not run at Michigan (originally scheduled for June 6) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.

NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials.

NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR Cup Series races on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

More details on additional NASCAR national series events, including the playoffs, will be announced at a later date.

The latest installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows:

DATE / TRACK / SERIES / DISTANCE / NETWORK / START (ET)

Fri, Aug 7 Michigan Trucks 200 mi FS1 6:00 PM

Sat, Aug 8 Road America Xfinity 182 mi NBCSN Noon

Sat, Aug 8 Michigan Cup 312 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM

Sun, Aug 9 Michigan ARCA 200 mi MAVTV 1:00 PM

Sun, Aug 9 Michigan Cup 312mi NBCSN 4:30 PM

Fri, Aug 14 Daytona Road Course ARCA TBA MAVTV 5:00 PM

Sat, Aug 15 Daytona Road Course Xfinity 182 mi NBCSN 3:00 PM

Sun, Aug 16 Daytona Road Course Trucks 153 mi FS1 Noon

Sun, Aug 16 Daytona Road Course Cup 231 mi NBC 3:00 PM

Fri, Aug 21 Dover ARCA East 125 mi Trackpass 2:00 PM

Fri, Aug 21 Dover Trucks 200 mi FS1 5:00 PM

Sat, Aug 22 Dover Xfinity 200 mi NBCSN 12:30 PM

Sat, Aug 22 Dover Cup 311 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM

Sun, Aug 23 Dover Xfinity 200 mi NBCSN 1:00 PM

Sun, Aug 23 Dover Cup 311 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM

Fri, Aug 28 Daytona Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 7:30 PM

Sat, Aug 29 WWT Raceway ARCA 150 mi MAVTV 6:00 PM

Sat, Aug 29 Daytona Cup 400 mi NBC 7:30 PM

Sun, Aug 30 WWT Raceway Trucks 200 mi FS1 Noon

