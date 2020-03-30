NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Restart of NASCAR season at Martinsville appears in doubt

shares
comments
Restart of NASCAR season at Martinsville appears in doubt
By:
Mar 30, 2020, 7:37 PM

NASCAR’s hopes of returning to on-track action at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway next month took a hit on Monday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for residents of his state to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak that begins Monday and extends through June 10.

NASCAR currently has postponed all of its races through May 3 and had planned to restart its 2020 season with the May 8-9 NASCAR race weekend at Martinsville.

The Virginia order prohibits “all public and private in-person gatherings of more than 10 individuals.” Such an order, if still in effect at the time, would prohibit the running of the Martinsville race.

Read Also:

NASCAR has made no official changes to its proposed return date but did offer the following statement: “NASCAR is aware of the stay-at-home order issued for Virginia. We will continue discussions with public health officials and medical experts as we assess rescheduling options.”

Sources told Motorsport.com that NASCAR was planning to talk to teams this week about several proposed scheduling options along with ascertaining whether it should postpone the introduction of its next generation race car, scheduled to debut in the 2020 Daytona 500.

NASCAR has said it plans to run all 36 scheduled races plus its all-star race once it resumes racing.

