Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing hit with severe NASCAR penalty

The No. 4 Ford of Harvick and No. 19 Toyota were both taken back to NASCAR’s research and development center in Concord, N.C., for further inspection following last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended four races and fined $100,000 for modification of a single-source supplied part found on the No. 4 car.

The team and driver have also been stripped of 100 points for the L2 infraction.

There was not an immediate response to a request for comment from the team or indication whether it will appeal the penalty.

Harvick was already eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, but this means he will likely end the season 16th in the championship standings.

In addition, Andrew Abbott, the scheduled crew chief for driver Parker Retzlaff in last weekend’s race at Talladega, has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for an incident that occurred prior to the race.

NASCAR also said Abbott will have to complete a NASCAR-mandated anger management training program as a pre-requisite to reinstatement.