Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Allmendinger returns to fulltime NASCAR Cup racing with Kaulig Next / Trackhouse Racing owner 'humbled' by NASCAR playoff showing
NASCAR Cup News

Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing hit with severe NASCAR penalty

NASCAR on Wednesday levied a severe penalty on Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

The No. 4 Ford of Harvick and No. 19 Toyota were both taken back to NASCAR’s research and development center in Concord, N.C., for further inspection following last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended four races and fined $100,000 for modification of a single-source supplied part found on the No. 4 car.

The team and driver have also been stripped of 100 points for the L2 infraction.

There was not an immediate response to a request for comment from the team or indication whether it will appeal the penalty.

Harvick was already eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, but this means he will likely end the season 16th in the championship standings.

In addition, Andrew Abbott, the scheduled crew chief for driver Parker Retzlaff in last weekend’s race at Talladega, has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for an incident that occurred prior to the race.

NASCAR also said Abbott will have to complete a NASCAR-mandated anger management training program as a pre-requisite to reinstatement.

shares
comments
Allmendinger returns to fulltime NASCAR Cup racing with Kaulig
Previous article

Allmendinger returns to fulltime NASCAR Cup racing with Kaulig
Next article

Trackhouse Racing owner 'humbled' by NASCAR playoff showing

Trackhouse Racing owner 'humbled' by NASCAR playoff showing
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel Charlotte II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel

Trackhouse Racing owner 'humbled' by NASCAR playoff showing Charlotte II
NASCAR Cup

Trackhouse Racing owner 'humbled' by NASCAR playoff showing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Tyre batch questions raised at Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Tyre batch questions raised at Bathurst 1000

Questions over batches of the Dunlop control tyre have emerged at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Bathurst 1000: Davison fastest in third practice
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Davison fastest in third practice

Will Davison led the way in a dry third practice session ahead of the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet team president Larry Foyt and newest hire Santino Ferrucci appear to be sympatico about what they seek from their partnership in 2023.

William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel

A National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Thursday amended NASCAR’s penalty to Cup Series driver William Byron.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.