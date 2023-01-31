NASCAR unveils slew of new rules changes for 2023
NASCAR unveiled a slew of rules changes on Tuesday, including the elimination of stage breaks in most road course events.
In addition to approving the use of wet weather package for some oval tracks and the ban on the wall-riding maneuver used by Ross Chastain at Martinsville last fall, NASCAR’s other top change for 2023 involves stage breaks.
During a briefing with reporters at its research and development center in Concord, N.C., on Tuesday, NASCAR officials said they would end the artificial caution break at the conclusion of stages at all road course events in 2023 except for the standalone events (Portland and Road America in Xfinity, Trucks at Mid-Ohio).
Those events will keep stage breaks because they also have non-competitive pit stops in which the field pits together and positions cannot be gained or lost provided the stop is completed in a designated time.
In the races without breaks, points will still be awarded following the conclusion of the final lap in the stage but there will be no break in the racing.
Sawyer called the change “probably the most significant” of the 2023 season.
“After a lot of collaboration within the industry and with fans and teams, when we introduced stage breaks (several) years ago, we took an element of strategy away from the event,” he said.
“We felt that this would bring some new storylines, give folks something to talk about.”
Among other changes made for 2023:
- NASCAR has changed loss of wheel penalty. A loss of tire on pit road under caution will result in restarting from rear of the field. A loss of tire on pit road under green will result in a pass-thru penalty. A loss of tire beyond pit road or on the track surface will result in a two-lap penalty and two-race suspension for two crew members.
- NASCAR will remove the requirement that a driver must finish in the top 30 in points at the end of the regular season in the Cup Series and top 20 in Xfinity and Trucks to be eligible for the playoffs. Drivers are still required to start every race, unless granted a waiver by NASCAR.
- NASCAR has eliminated the ‘five-minute’ clock in qualifying (which allowed teams up to five minutes to take to the track for their attempt). Teams will now get up to one minute or after the next vehicle. Safety issues will be dealt with case-by-case.
- The “choose rule” – where drivers are allowed to choose which lane they will restart a race in – will now be in effect for superspeedway and dirt races.
- The area of the “restart zone” will extended. Further changes will be evaluated after the first five races of the season.
- The 2023 Xfinity “Dash4Cash” races will consist of April 2 at Richmond, April 15 at Martinsville, April 22 at Talladega and April 29 at Dover. The qualifying race is March 25 at Circuit of the Americas.
- The 2023 Truck Series’ “Triple Truck Challenge” will consist of May 26 at Charlotte, June 3 at Worldwide Technology Raceway and June 23 at Nashville.
NASCAR Garage 56 set for 12-hour Daytona test before Sebring race-run attempt
NASCAR: "We needed to step in" after Chastain wall-ride
Latest news
Jani joins Duqueine LMP2 team for 2023 ELMS campaign
Jani joins Duqueine LMP2 team for 2023 ELMS campaign Jani joins Duqueine LMP2 team for 2023 ELMS campaign
Mercedes tech boss not convinced new rules have made F1 racing better
Mercedes tech boss not convinced new rules have made F1 racing better Mercedes tech boss not convinced new rules have made F1 racing better
What F1's fan car thoughts say about the quest for better racing
What F1's fan car thoughts say about the quest for better racing What F1's fan car thoughts say about the quest for better racing
ARTA Honda tops opening day of Fuji SUPER GT test
ARTA Honda tops opening day of Fuji SUPER GT test ARTA Honda tops opening day of Fuji SUPER GT test
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.