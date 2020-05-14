NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Darlington / Qualifying report

Brad Keselowski takes Darlington pole, per random draw

shares
comments
Brad Keselowski takes Darlington pole, per random draw
By:
May 14, 2020, 10:58 PM

Brad Keselowski will lead the field to the green flag in NASCAR's return this weekend at Darlington Raceway, per a random draw.

With no qualifying or practice, NASCAR will use a random draw based off of the owner's standings to decide the lineup for this Sunday's race at Darlington Raceway.

Here is how it will be done:

  • Positions 1-12 will be determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

The draw took place on NASCAR Race Hub starting from the rear of the grid using lottery-style balls.

Ryan Newman, who tested at Darlington in order to gain medical clearance from NASCAR, will start 21st in his return this weekend.

Brad Keselowski of Team Penske and Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports will control the front row of the grid.

Complete Starting Lineup

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Alex Bowman

3. Matt DiBenedetto

4. Kyle Busch

5. Aric Almirola

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Jimmie Johnson

9. Joey Logano

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Chase Elliott

12. Matt Kenseth

13. Clint Bowyer

14. Cole Custer

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Austin Dillon

17. Bubba Wallace

18. William Byron

19. Corey LaJoie

20. Erik Jones

21. Ryan Newman

22. Kurt Busch

23. Ricky Stenouse Jr.

24. Chris Buescher

25. Ryan Preece

26. Garrett Smithley

27. Quinn Houff

28. Christopher Bell

29. Tyler Reddick

30. J.J. Yeley

31. Michael McDowell

32. Joey Gase

33. Ty Dillon

34. John-Hunter Nemechek

35. Brennan Poole

36. Reed Sorenson

NASCAR releases more of its revised schedule

NASCAR releases more of its revised schedule
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington
Author Nick DeGroot

