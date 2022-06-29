NASCAR suspends three from Buescher's team after loose wheel

Listen to this article

On Tuesday, NASCAR suspended Buescher’s crew chief, Scott Graves, and crew members Seth Gajdorus (rear tire changer) and Matthew Wilps (jackman) for the next four races, beginning with Sunday’s race at Road America.

Buescher’s No. 17 Chevrolet had a right-rear wheel come loose on Lap 255 of 300 in last Sunday’s race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

The rule violated is as follows: “Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.”

So far this season, NASCAR has issued suspensions 11 times to 10 different teams for having wheels come loose during Cup Series races.

NASCAR switched to a center-locking wheels with a single lug nut for the 2022 season with its Next Gen car.

