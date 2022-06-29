Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Chase Elliott: "I feel like we're as good as anybody"
NASCAR Cup / Nashville News

NASCAR suspends three from Buescher's team after loose wheel

Chris Buescher is the latest NASCAR Cup Series driver to lose his crew chief and a pair of crew members for a loose wheel in a race.

Jim Utter
By:
NASCAR suspends three from Buescher's team after loose wheel
Listen to this article

On Tuesday, NASCAR suspended Buescher’s crew chief, Scott Graves, and crew members Seth Gajdorus (rear tire changer) and Matthew Wilps (jackman) for the next four races, beginning with Sunday’s race at Road America.

Buescher’s No. 17 Chevrolet had a right-rear wheel come loose on Lap 255 of 300 in last Sunday’s race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

 

The rule violated is as follows: “Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.”

So far this season, NASCAR has issued suspensions 11 times to 10 different teams for having wheels come loose during Cup Series races.

NASCAR switched to a center-locking wheels with a single lug nut for the 2022 season with its Next Gen car.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Chase Elliott: "I feel like we're as good as anybody"
Previous article

Chase Elliott: "I feel like we're as good as anybody"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chase Elliott: "I feel like we're as good as anybody" Nashville
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: "I feel like we're as good as anybody"

Kurt Busch laments not "throwing some fenders" at Nashville Nashville
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch laments not "throwing some fenders" at Nashville

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

NASCAR suspends three from Buescher's team after loose wheel
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends three from Buescher's team after loose wheel

Chase Elliott: "I feel like we're as good as anybody"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: "I feel like we're as good as anybody"

Kurt Busch laments not "throwing some fenders" at Nashville
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch laments not "throwing some fenders" at Nashville

Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon Nashville Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon Nashville Cup race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.