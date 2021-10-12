Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kyle Busch

By:

NASCAR on Tuesday suspended the crew chief of Cup Series playoff driver Kyle Busch for an issue stemming from last weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval.

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kyle Busch

Following Sunday’s race, Busch’s No. 18 Toyota was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished fourth in the race.

For the infraction, Busch’s crew chief, Ben Beshore, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. He was also fined $20,000.

The No. 18 car’s race engineer Seth Chavka will serve as interim crew chief for Beshore this week.

NASCAR issued three additional fines to crew chiefs for having one lug nut not safe and secure.

Fines of $10,000 were assessed to Cup crew chiefs Chris Gabehart (driver Denny Hamlin) and Scott Graves (driver Chris Buescher). A $5,000 fine was assessed to Xfinity Series crew chief Alex Yontz (driver Justin Haley).

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Previous article

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
