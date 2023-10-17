Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II
News

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

Ty Gibbs suffered a loose wheel during Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, resulting in the suspension of two crew members this week.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
updated
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

The No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Cmary hit the wall on Lap 218 of 267, and then lost the right-front wheel while trying to limp around the track.

He was held two laps due to the loose wheel. Per Sections 8.8.10.4.A & C of the NASCAR Rule Book (Tires and Wheels Note: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle during the event).

As expected, NASCAR announced on Tuesday that they have also suspended two crew members from Ty Gibbs' Cup Series team. They are Braxton Brannon and Jackson Gibbs, who will be suspended for the next two NASCAR Cup Series Championship points events at Homestead and Martinsville. They will be permitted to return for the season finale at Phoenix.

Gibbs finished the race at Las Vegas in the 34th position.

There were no further penalties following the Las Vegas race weekend. Ryan Blaney was initially disqualified from the event after finishing sixth, but NASCAR later rescinded the disqualification in an unusual move. They cited an issue with the damper template used during the inspection process.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article NASCAR rescinds disqualification of Ryan Blaney
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

NASCAR Truck
Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

NASCAR rescinds disqualification of Ryan Blaney

NASCAR rescinds disqualification of Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

NASCAR rescinds disqualification of Ryan Blaney NASCAR rescinds disqualification of Ryan Blaney

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 points

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 points

F1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 points Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 points

Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

DTM DTM

Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

Canapino returning to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 season

Canapino returning to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 season

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Canapino returning to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 season Canapino returning to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 season

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

F1 Formula 1

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe