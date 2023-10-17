NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

The No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Cmary hit the wall on Lap 218 of 267, and then lost the right-front wheel while trying to limp around the track.

He was held two laps due to the loose wheel. Per Sections 8.8.10.4.A & C of the NASCAR Rule Book (Tires and Wheels Note: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle during the event).

As expected, NASCAR announced on Tuesday that they have also suspended two crew members from Ty Gibbs' Cup Series team. They are Braxton Brannon and Jackson Gibbs, who will be suspended for the next two NASCAR Cup Series Championship points events at Homestead and Martinsville. They will be permitted to return for the season finale at Phoenix.

Gibbs finished the race at Las Vegas in the 34th position.

There were no further penalties following the Las Vegas race weekend. Ryan Blaney was initially disqualified from the event after finishing sixth, but NASCAR later rescinded the disqualification in an unusual move. They cited an issue with the damper template used during the inspection process.

