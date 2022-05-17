NASCAR suspends three on Cup driver Justin Haley's team

Listen to this article

On Tuesday, NASCAR suspended Haley’s crew chief, Trent Owens, and crew members Jonpatrick Kealey and Marshall McFadden for the next four races, including this weekend’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Haley’s No. 31 Chevrolet had a left-rear wheel come loose on Lap 39 of last Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

The rule violated is as follows: “Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.”

So far this season, NASCAR has issued suspensions nine times to eight different teams for having wheels come loose during Cup Series races.

Haley’s team is the first repeat offender of the season. The No. 31 lost a wheel during the season-opening Daytona 500 which resulted in three crew members serving a four-week suspension.

NASCAR switched to a center-locking wheels with a single lug nut for the 2022 season.