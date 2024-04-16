NASCAR suspends several crew members for various penalties
NASCAR on Tuesday issued suspensions to more than half a dozen crew members in the Cup and Xfinity series for various infractions last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
In what was an expected penalty, Calvin Teague and Brandon Johnson, both pit crew members for Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet driven by Kyle Larson, have been suspended for the next two races.
Teague and Johnson are suspended due to Larson suffering a loose wheel in Sunday’s race which came off on track while the race was under caution.
Several safety-related suspensions were also issued.
Crew member Zachary Yager of RFK Racing’s No. 17 Ford team is suspended from this weekend’s race at Talladega for use of an unapproved protective glove.
Jacob Holmes of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota team and Doug Warrick of Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 Chevrolet team are both suspended from the Talladega race for use of unapproved helmets on pit road.
Earlier this season, Cup driver Joey Logano was forced to give up his second place starting position at Atlanta and was fined $10,000 for the use of an unapproved driver glove.
In the Xfinity Series, Brandon Harder of JR Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevrolet team has been suspended from the Talladega race for use of an approved safety apron.
The No. 9 team’s crew chief, Patrick Donahue, was fined $5,000 because the car was found to have an improperly installed lug nut after Saturday’s race.
In the Truck Series, crew chief Chris Carrier of the No. 75 team was suspended and also fined $5,000 because the truck was found to have two improperly installed lug nuts after Friday night’s race.
In addition, Nicholas Covey, a pit crew member in the Cup Series with RCR, has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for a violation of the sport’s substance abuse policy.
