NASCAR to test rain tires at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
9 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
24 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
31 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
38 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
45 days
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
52 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
59 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
66 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
73 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
80 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
86 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
87 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
94 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
101 days
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
108 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
129 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
136 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
143 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
149 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
157 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
163 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
170 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
178 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
185 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
192 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
199 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
206 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
213 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
220 days
Previous / Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to test rain tires at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR will test rain tires in damp conditions at the .526-mile short track on Thursday.

A test at Martinsville Speedway this week will be aimed at figuring out whether rain tires could be feasible at some short tracks in the future.

Kyle Larson will pilot the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Chris Buescher will pilot the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford on a dampened track.

NASCAR first used rain tires in an official national series event back in 2008 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve road course in Montreal. Cup cars utilized rain tires for the first time during 2020's Charlotte Roval event, but never before on an oval.

“I think the overall goal is anything we can do to speed up the drying process, regardless of the technology, to allow us to get back to racing more quickly is a benefit to the fans,” NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell told NASCAR.com.

“We’re always trying to innovate, and you saw that with what we’ve done around the track-drying system and that’s worked out well. We’ve always looked at what’s the next iteration. If you’ve looked at what the teams have been able to do with more road racing coming into the fold, the idea of short tracks and could we work with Goodyear to find a tire that would allow us to get back to racing sooner under wet-weather conditions.”

NASCAR's goal seems to be less about racing in the rain on short ovals, but making it possible to get back racing on a damp track as soon as the rain stops. 

But how quickly could a change like that become a reality?

“Too early to tell," admitted O'Donnell. "But I would say if this worked and we felt comfortable with it — and that would be both Goodyear and reaction from the drivers and teams — this is something we would look to implement as quickly as we could. We all know that if we can deliver a race on time or shorten those delays, that’s a benefit to the entire industry.”

