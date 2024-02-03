Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum
News

NASCAR to run L.A. Clash tonight to beat severe weather

In a historic move, NASCAR has decided to move up the L.A. Clash to Saturday night in a last-ditch effort to beat the severe weather approaching the city of Los Angeles.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry

NASCAR has made the stunning decision to move up the L.A. Clash doubleheader to Saturday, doing so in the interest of fan safety as life-threatening flooding is forecast to hit the city. Once it arrives, racing will likely be impossible until Wednesday, even with wet-weather available for damp conditions.

NASCAR statement

“Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night. Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to make the schedule adjustment for tonight’s event to ensure a safe experience for fans, competitors, and staff. We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety. We appreciate our fans, partners, and everyone associated with this event on this unprecedented event.”

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang and Paul Wolfe, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang and Paul Wolfe, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

The L.A. Clash will take place at 8 p.m. ET with coverage on FOX Sports 1. The NASCAR Mexico Series race will immediately follow the L.A. Clash. 

The heat races and LCQ have been cancelled with the starting lineup set to be determined by practice speeds. The fastest 22 drivers will advance into the main event while the 23rd position will be reserved for the highest 2023 points-finisher not yet locked in. Practice will take place at 5:35 p.m. ET.

As for ticketholders, the sanctioning body says that they will be contacted in the coming days "on next steps to accommodate for the unprecedented impact on this event ... pre-paid Sunday parking purchased though ParkWhiz will be fully refunded. Continued schedule and refund updates will be available at nascarclash.com and @nascarclash social media handles."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Daniel Suarez: "I feel good about" 2024 NASCAR season
Next article Winning NASCAR Cup title a "personal confidence booster" for Blaney
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Suarez wins L.A. NASCAR Mexico race: "This really means a lot"

Suarez wins L.A. NASCAR Mexico race: "This really means a lot"

NASCAR Mexico

Suarez wins L.A. NASCAR Mexico race: "This really means a lot" Suarez wins L.A. NASCAR Mexico race: "This really means a lot"

Video: Frustrated Logano confronts Gibbs after L.A. Clash

Video: Frustrated Logano confronts Gibbs after L.A. Clash

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

Video: Frustrated Logano confronts Gibbs after L.A. Clash Video: Frustrated Logano confronts Gibbs after L.A. Clash

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative

Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative

Misc General

Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative

The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

NAS NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A. The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments

Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments

F1 Formula 1

Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe