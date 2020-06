NASCAR releases updated schedule through Aug. 2

NASCAR's updated schedule will take the series to Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The schedule includes seven Cup Series race, six Xfinity Series races, five Truck Series races and three ARCA races.

Additionally, the All-Star Race has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 15 and will remain at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

There will be a slight overlap with FOX and NBC as the latter takes over for the IMS race weekend, but FOX will return for the NCS weekend at Kentucky, as well as the All-Star Race.

The Pocono doubleheader with the Cup Series racing in back-to-back days remains unchanged.