NASCAR weekend schedule at Phoenix
Mar 6, 2020, 4:21 PM
NASCAR's west coast swing continues at Phoenix Raceway, the site of the this year's title-decider in November.
All times Eastern Standard Time
Friday, March 6
12:00 p.m. - ARCA final practice
2:35 p.m. - Xfinity Series practice
3:35 p.m. - Cup Series practice
4:30 p.m. - ARCA qualifying
5:02 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice
5:35 p.m. Cup Series final practice
7:00 p.m. ARCA's General Tire 150 (Green flag at 7:15 p.m.) (FS1)
Saturday, March 7
1:05 p.m. - Xfinity Series qualifying
2:35 p.m. - Cup Series qualifying
4 p.m. - Xfinity Series LS Tractor 200 (Green flag at 4:15 p.m.) (FS1)
Sunday, March 8
3:30 p.m. Cup Series FanShield 500 (Green flag at 3:44 p.m.) (FOX)
