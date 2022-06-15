Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Larson team penalized, three suspended over loose wheel Next / How Trackhouse and Suarez played the mavericks of NASCAR
NASCAR Cup / Sonoma Special feature

NASCAR's exclusive club of international race winners

Daniel Suarez made history as the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race when he took the checkered flag last weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

He joins a very small list of drivers born outside the United States who have gone on to win at the Cup level, and is now the only one to reach Victory Lane in all three national divisions.

In the Xfinity and Truck Series, 24 races have been won by international drivers. But in the Cup Series, it's far rarer with just seven victories between five different drivers. 

The group of international drivers to win at the top level of NASCAR is by no means large, but it does include some very big names. 

Mario Andretti - Italy

Mario Andretti was born in a part of Italy that now belongs to Croatia, and his family emigrated to the USA after World War II. He became a naturalized American citizen in 1964, and later got his only Cup win in NASCAR's biggest race -- the 1967 Daytona 500. Driving for Holman-Moody, he led over half the race en route to a dominant victory.

Race winner Mario Andretti

Race winner Mario Andretti

Photo by: Ford Motor Company

Earl Ross - Prince Edward Island, Canada

Earl Ross was the first and surprisingly only Canadian driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, doing so in 1974. Driving for Junior Johnson, he beat Buddy Baker to win at Martinsville Speedway. The Canadian took the lead on Lap 422 of 500 and never looked back, winning by over a lap. 

Juan Pablo Montoya - Bogotá, Colombia

It was over 40 years until an international driver won again at the Cup level, but the person who did it should be of no surprise. Juan Pablo Montoya has proven he can drive just about everything, winning seven Formula 1 GPs and two Indy 500s, and that's just scratching the surface of his remarkable career. He won in his rookie year as a Cup driver, taking the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway in 2007. Montoya would go on to win one more time at another road course, taking victory for Chip Ganassi Racing at Watkins Glen in 2010.

Victory lane: race winner Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates

Victory lane: race winner Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates

Photo by: Todd Corzett

Marcos Ambrose - Tasmania, Australia

The two-time Australian Supercars champion was a force to be reckoned with on NASCAR's road courses, winning five times in the Xfinity Series. As a Cup driver, he came close several times before finally breaking through with a victory at Watkins Glen in 2011. He would go back-to-back and win at The Glen again in 2012, in what is remembered as one of the most iconic finishes in NASCAR history.

Victory lane: race winner Marcos Ambrose, Petty Motorsport Ford celebrates

Victory lane: race winner Marcos Ambrose, Petty Motorsport Ford celebrates

Photo by: Adriano Manocchia

Daniel Suarez - Monterrey, Mexico

In 2016, Suarez was one of NASCAR's most promising young stars. He won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and was promoted to the Cup Series by Joe Gibbs Racing after Carl Edwards' sudden exit. However, after many struggles at JGR and later Stewart-Haas Racing, many thought Suarez's chance at a successful Cup career had already passed. But a new team gave Suarez a new opportunity to prove the critics wrong.

At Trackhouse Racing, he has already led more laps this season than any of his previous seasons combined. He has been in contention for wins on numerous occasions, but bad luck continued to plague the 30-year-old racer. Finally, it all came together last Sunday at Sonoma Raceway, in his 195th career start. Suarez led 47 of 110 laps and held off Chris Buescher to take the checkered flag, making history as the first Mexican-born race winner in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Race winner Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Onx Homes / Renu Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Onx Homes / Renu Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Larson team penalized, three suspended over loose wheel
Previous article

Larson team penalized, three suspended over loose wheel
Next article

How Trackhouse and Suarez played the mavericks of NASCAR

How Trackhouse and Suarez played the mavericks of NASCAR
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Larson team penalized, three suspended over loose wheel Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Larson team penalized, three suspended over loose wheel

NASCAR 'Clash' to return to Los Angeles in 2023 Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 'Clash' to return to Los Angeles in 2023

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

How Trackhouse and Suarez played the mavericks of NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How Trackhouse and Suarez played the mavericks of NASCAR

NASCAR's exclusive club of international race winners
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's exclusive club of international race winners

Larson team penalized, three suspended over loose wheel
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson team penalized, three suspended over loose wheel

Marks: Suarez 'wanted to prove he belonged' in NASCAR Cup Series
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Marks: Suarez 'wanted to prove he belonged' in NASCAR Cup Series

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.