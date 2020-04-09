NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
27 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
35 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
42 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
49 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
56 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
63 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
70 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
77 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
84 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
90 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
98 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
119 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
126 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
133 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
139 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
147 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
153 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
160 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
168 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
175 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
182 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
189 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
196 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
203 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
210 days
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Nelson Piquet Jr. says NASCAR return possible

shares
comments
Nelson Piquet Jr. says NASCAR return possible
By:
Co-author: Felipe Motta
Apr 9, 2020, 9:55 PM

Nelson Piquet Jr. says he is still in love with NASCAR and sees possibility of a more “realistic” return than Formula E

Nelson A. Piquet
Nelson A. Piquet
Nelson Piquet Jr., Biagi Denbeste Racing Ford
Nelson A. Piquet

After his F1 career, Nelson Piquet Jr. found haven in one of the most competitive series in the world, NASCAR. There were three complete seasons, two in the Truck Series and one in the Xfinity Series, in addition to other sporadic races, including one in the Cup Series, in Watkins Glen 2014.

Altogether there were three victories in the national divisions, in addition to the expectation of the fans for a possible return.

At the beginning of the year, Piquet admitted that he was in negotiation with one of the Truck Series teams for 2020, without revealing the team's name, nor for how many races. In an exclusive interview to Motorsport.com, the son of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet revealed the reasons why he likes the series so much.

Read Also:

"I always hinted that I could return to NASCAR for two reasons," said Piquet. “I think that with an age group between 40 and 50, you can still be competitive, if you have a healthy life. The other reason is that I like it there. When I lived in Europe, I always thought that I would have a residence between Brazil and the United States in the future. I don't see myself living in Europe, after retiring or having a business there, my business are in Brazil and the United States. Making NASCAR for me seems more realistic than F1, Formula E or Indy.”

Another possibility after the F1 time was to return to the single seater category, by Toro Rosso. But Piquet's head and heart had already been taken by the “different” NASCAR.

“It was a possibility (to race for Toro Rosso). I think at the time I had to look for a sponsorship, which for nowadays does not even tickle, I think it was US$ 400.000.”

“At the time, we really had this conversation, but I said I didn't want to, I was invited to race at NASCAR, I wanted to do something different. I had no idea how cool it was there and in a way, I was very lucky, I could have done a year and left, I could have hated the series, but I was lucky to have loved it all. But I wanted to do something different on a competitive level and I was really surprised.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Nelson Piquet Jr.
Author Erick Gabriel

Latest results Standings

