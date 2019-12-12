NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

John Hunter Nemechek moves fulltime to Cup Series in 2020

shares
comments
John Hunter Nemechek moves fulltime to Cup Series in 2020
By:
Dec 12, 2019, 3:43 PM

John Hunter Nemechek will move fulltime to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, joining veteran Michael McDowell at Front Row Motorsports.

The organization announced Thursday that McDowell will once again pilot the No. 34 Ford next season while Nemechek will join the 2020 rookie of the year class driving the No. 38 Ford.

FRM will return to a two-car operation next season, shutting down the No. 36 team. Matt Tifft has been competing with that team but left near the end of last season with health issues. Nemechek filled in for Tifft for three races.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to drive for (owner) Bob Jenkins and Front Row Motorsports,” said Nemechek. “Having driven the last three races with this team in 2019, I feel like we already have a foundation to start the 2020 season.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to build FRM.”

Read Also:

Nemechek, who finished seventh in the Xfinity Series standings in 2019, has won six races in the Truck Series and one in Xfinity. Nemechek will be paired with crew chief Seth Barbour at FRM.

McDowell will return for his third full season with FRM and again team with crew chief Drew Blickensderfer. The 12-year Cup series veteran earned several all-time team-best marks last season, including giving FRM its best qualifying position at seven tracks and team-best finish at two. 

“As an organization, we have made a lot of strides with the help of all our partners of our program,” said McDowell. “I’m ready to build on that momentum with Drew and the rest of our team. We’ve always had steady growth and I think we’re going to continue to see that next season.”

FRM has competed fulltime in NASCAR’s premier series since 2009. The 2020 season will be the organization’s 11th with Ford Performance.

“We are looking to the future with a young talent like John Hunter Nemechek," said Jenkins. "John Hunter impressed us at the end of last season, he comes from a racing family, and he's a winning driver. We believe that we can grow with him in the years to come.  

“Michael is a veteran leader who is determined to win in the Cup Series. He gives our organization the experience we need to continue to get better. Most importantly, both Michael and John Hunter also fit our team values and are tremendous assets to our partners on-and-off the track.”

FRM will announce team sponsors at a later date.

Next article
Brennan Poole joins Premium Motorsports for 2020 Cup season

Previous article

Brennan Poole joins Premium Motorsports for 2020 Cup season
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers John Hunter Nemechek
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
NASCAR Cup

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

3
NASCAR Canada

Andrew Ranger wins his third NASCAR Pinty's Series title

4
NASCAR Canada

2020 NASCAR Pinty's schedule revealed, dirt track added

5
Kart

Vettel makes shifter kart debut in Tony Kart test

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

John Hunter Nemechek moves fulltime to Cup Series in 2020
NAS

John Hunter Nemechek moves fulltime to Cup Series in 2020

Brennan Poole joins Premium Motorsports for 2020 Cup season
NAS

Brennan Poole joins Premium Motorsports for 2020 Cup season

Logano tests radical Next Gen car at Phoenix
NAS

Logano tests radical Next Gen car at Phoenix

Truex’s crew chief Cole Pearn in shock Joe Gibbs Racing exit
NAS

Truex’s crew chief Cole Pearn in shock Joe Gibbs Racing exit

What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR
NAS

What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.