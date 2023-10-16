Nemechek to run Homestead Cup race with LMC
John Hunter Nemechek will make a surprise first appearance in his new Legacy Motor Club NASCAR Cup ride next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
LMC announced early last month that it had hired Nemechek to compete full-time in its No. 42 Cup car beginning in the 2024 season.
Nemechek, 26, currently is competing for the 2023 Xfinity Series championship with Joe Gibbs Racing this season.
While JGR and LMC will both be Toyota teams next year, LMC is currently a Chevrolet organization and but Nemechek getting a head start with his new team this season appeared to be problematic until Monday.
LMC posted on video on its social media channels with team co-owner Jimmie Johnson explaining the change:
“Hi fans, I want to let you know about a quick change for Homestead. Thanks to our long-term partners at Chevy and our future partners of Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing, we have an opportunity to run one race with our future driver John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 42 car,” he said.
“It will just be one race. Carson (Hocevar) is going to step aside. He’s going to come hang out at the race and watch but we’ll put Carson back in to close out the season (at Phoenix).”
Nemechek hasn’t been full-time in the Cup Series since 2020 when he drove for Front Row Motorsports. After finishing 27th in points and losing his ride at FRM, he then went and essentially repeated the NASCAR ladder system.
He drove Trucks for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2021, winning five races and finishing third in the final standings. In 2022, he won two more races and ended the year fifth in points.
This year running Xfinity for JGR in the No. 20 Toyota, he has a series-leading seven victories and is in excellent position to advance to the Championship 4 at Phoenix and compete for the series title.
His most recent Cup start came in last year’s race at Homestead, where he drove the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, starting fourth and finishing 27th after getting in an accident in the opening stage of the race.
Ryan Blaney disqualified from Las Vegas Cup race
Chris Buescher: "We’ve got our work cut out for us now"
Latest news
Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24
Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24 Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24
NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel
NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel
Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead
Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.