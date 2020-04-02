NASCAR delays launch of Next Gen car to 2022

The car, which was set to replace the current Gen-6 design, was set to make its first appearance in the 2021 Daytona 500. The pandemic brought on by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has since changed those plans.

The car's launch has been delayed one full year until the 2022 season.

“Due to challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, the debut of the Next Gen car will be delayed until 2022," said John Probst, senior vice president of racing innovation for NASCAR. "The decision was made in collaboration with the OEMs and team owners. We will continue to develop the Next Gen car, and a revised testing timeline will be shared when more information is available.”

NASCAR has postponed events at seven tracks with May 9th's Martinsville race now in doubt due a stay-at-home order from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.