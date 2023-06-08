Gragson out with concussion-like symptoms after Gateway crash

The NASCAR Cup Series rookie was one of several drivers who suffered a brake rotor failure during the 300-mile event at WWT Raceway. Unfortunately, he took a much harder hit than others as he spun towards the inside before slamming the outside wall.

He was initially evaluated and released from the infield care center, but developed symptoms later in the week and is now seeking treatment, per the team.

Gragson, 24, currently sits 32nd in the championship standings and is not locked into the playoffs.

“Noah’s health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend,” said Legacy Motor Club (LMC) co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. “We are appreciative that Grant was available and willing to step in since the Truck Series is off this weekend.

Gragson will be replaced behind the wheel of the No. 42 LMC Chevrolet with Grant Enfinger. The NASCAR Truck Series regular has never started a Cup Series race, but is a nine-time winner at the Truck level. He also won the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2015.

“My thoughts are with Noah, I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it,” said Enfinger. “I’m happy to help out Legacy Motor Club and the No. 42 team.”

This has been a difficult week for Legacy MC with the sister No. 43 team suffering an L1-level penalty after they were found to have modified the greenhouse of Erik Jones' car.

Gragson is the third Cup driver to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms since the introduction of the Next Gen car last year, along with Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.