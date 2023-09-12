Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR

Gragson, who was competing as a rookie in the Cup Series with Legacy Motor Club, was suspended by the team and later NASCAR itself on August 5th.

It was deemed that Gragson violated the sport's code of conduct after liking a meme that mocked the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. A few days later, he officially parted ways with Legacy M.C.

The team has since put Mike Rockenfeller, Josh Berry, and Carson Hocevar behind the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet.

In 2024, the organization will switch from Chevrolet to Toyota, and recently announced that John-Hunter Nemechek will be full-time in the No. 42 car next year.

Per NASCAR.com, Gragson successfully completed diversity and inclusion training via RISE, a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.

The group recommended his reinstatement and Gragson is now eligible to return to all NASCAR activity. He has since released the following statement:

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to NASCAR for reinstating me. Over the past several weeks, I have dedicated myself to personal growth and reflection, and I believe I have become a better person because of it. I couldn't have done it without the support of my family and the NASCAR industry.

"I am now more focused and committed than ever to representing my future team in the best way possible. I'm eager to get back behind the wheel and compete at the highest level, giving it my all on and off the track. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey, and I can't wait to make the most of this second chance."

Gragson has 39 Cup starts with a best finish of fifth, which came at Daytona in 2022. He's started 135 Xfinity Series races, winning 13 times with JR Motorsports. He made the Championship 4 in back-to-back years and ended the 2022 season as the championship runner-up. Before that, he started 47 Truck races and won twice with Kyle Busch Motorsports, ending the 2018 season as the championship runner-up.

On Tuesday, NASCAR also suspended Sheldon Creed's NXS crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz for one race and fined him $10,000. Two loose lug nuts were found on the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet following the race at Kansas.

The crew chief of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and the No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet were also fined $5,000 each for loose or improperly installed lug nuts.

In the Truck Series, the No. 02 and No. 9 teams and drivers have been docked ten championship points each after violating Sections 14.4.12.2 A & B of the NASCAR Rule Book, regarding triangular filler panels.