North Wilkesboro All-Star Race format: How it works

For the first time since 1996, NASCAR Cup cars are racing at North Wilkesboro. The historic track, which was part of the original schedule in 1949, will host the 39th running of the All-Star Race.

The starting order is now set for both the Open race and the main event, so here's a closer look at the format for Sunday.

Open Race

Going green at 5:38 p.m. EST., 16 drivers are in the field for the Open race. The grid was set by the Pit Crew Challenge, with Ty Gibbs' No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew winning the $100,000 prize and taking pole position.

Josh Berry, subbing for an injured Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, will start alongside him on the front row.

The race is 100 laps in length with a competition caution at or around Lap 40. Teams will start on sticker tires with one additional set in the pits. The top-two finishers will advance into the All-Star Race, plus the recipient of the Fan Vote.

All-Star Race

21 drivers are locked into the All-Star Race. To be eligible, a driver had to either win a race during the 2022 or 2023 season, be a previous winner of the All-Star Race or a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The Open transfers will be added to the rear of the grid, and 24 total drivers will start the main event.

The field was set by two heat races on Saturday. Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez will start from pole position after winning Heat #1 and RFK Racing's Chris Buescher will start from the outside of the front row after winning Heat #2.

Taking place at 8 p.m. EST., the race is 200 laps in length with a competition caution at or around Lap 100. Each team will begin the race on sticker tires and have three additional sets available to use throughout the event. However, only one additional set of sticker tires can be used after the halfway break.

Wet-weather tires are available in case of rain showers, and were actually used during the heats on a damp race track without issue.

The winner of the main event receives one million dollars.