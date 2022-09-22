Penske dominates Homestead NASCAR Cup test with Cindric, Logano

Listen to this article

The test offered drivers a rare chance to run their Next Gen machinery and gather data at the 1.5-mile speedway, which hosts a Round of 8 race – the Dixie Vodka 400 – on October 23.

Penske’s rookie Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric topped the field on Tuesday in his Ford Mustang at 165.548mph, ahead of teammate Joey Logano and the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry of Denny Hamlin.

Logano stayed on track in Miami on Wednesday and improved his fastest lap to 167.126mph before rain curtailed the running towards the end of the day.

His former teammate Brad Keselowski, now co-owner/driver of RFK Racing, was second fastest on Wednesday at 167.033mph, ahead of Kyle Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

Homestead returns to the post-season roster for the first time since 2019, when it served as the season finale each year since 2002.

Former series champion Chase Elliott said: “It’s obviously different not being the last race, but there’s still a large amount of significance on the event, just like really all of the last 10 are.

“If you make it to the final one, that one’s a bit different. But the rest of them, you’re always trying to win, always trying to bank as many points as you can and you’re gonna do your part to get through the round.”

Tuesday’s test also marked the Petty GMS debut of Noah Gragson in its Chevy, who will race for the team in the Cup Series full-time next season. He was one of many drivers to graze the wall using the high line of the speedway…

Wheel-force cars from each of NASCAR’s three manufacturers joined the action Wednesday and will continue to run on Thursday, allowing them to gather extra information.

Day 1 times:

Day 2 times:

Position Car No. Name Make Team Best Speed Laps Run 1 22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske 167.126 200 2 6 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing 167.033 159 3 24 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 166.641 171 4 12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske 166.569 181 5 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 166.441 58 6 23 Ty Gibbs/Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing 166.113 160 7 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet JTG-Daugherty Racing 165.787 116 8 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing 165.451 167 9 7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports 165.401 124 10 21 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing 165.380 163 11 9 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 165.173 143 12 19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 165.173 127 13 31 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing 165.017 100 14 14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart-Haas Racing 164.800 135 15 34 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports 163.934 122 16 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing 163.915 122 17 4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart-Haas Racing 163.320 65 18 43 Noah Gragson Chevrolet Petty GMS 161.007 145