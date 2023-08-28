Subscribe
Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

NASCAR Cup drivers Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton will swap crew chiefs for the remainder of this season and for 2024.

Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Motorcraft / Quick Lane Ford Mustang, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Freightliner Ford Mustang and Jeremy Bullins, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

In a series of social media posts, Team Penske on Monday announced Cindric’s No. 2 Ford team would swap crew chiefs with the No. 21 Ford team owned by Wood Brothers, which has a technical alliance with Penske.

Effective with this weekend’s race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Brian Wilson will take over as Cindric’s crew chief and Jeremy Bullins will return to the Wood Brothers and take over as crew chief of Burton’s team.

Wilson has worked with the Penske organization for 20 seasons and he and Cindric, 24, were paired together previously in both the ARCA Menards and Xfinity series. The duo won 13 total Xfinity races together, including the 2020 series championship.

Bullins previously served as crew chief for the No. 21 when current Penske Cup driver Ryan Blaney drove for the team. They earned the Wood Brothers’ 99th Cup victory in 2017 at Pocono.

Both teams have struggled this season with both missing the 2023 Cup playoffs.

Cindric, who won the 2022 Daytona 500, has three top 10 finishes through 26 races – a trio of sixth place finishes at Las Vegas, Circuit of the Americas and the Chicago Street Course. He is 22nd in the series standings.

Burton, 22, has a pair of top-10 finishes this season with a best effort of sixth at the spring Darlington race. He is currently 30th in the series standings.

