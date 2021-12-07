Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup News

Petty GMS Motorsports ready to 'hit the ground running'

By:

GMS Racing’s recent purchase of a majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports has resulted in a rebranded two-car NASCAR Cup Series organization called Petty GMS Motorsports.

The organization officially revealed its new name during a news conference Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to work with Richard (Petty), arguably the greatest driver in NASCAR history, and form Petty GMS Motorsports,” said GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher.

“Petty GMS will have a sole focus of winning. Both teams have a track record of winning and we have a strong desire to continue this legacy in a new chapter. Ty (Dillon) and Erik (Jones) have proven themselves through the years and we are looking forward to the success they will have as teammates.”

Jones, who recently signed a contract extension with RPM, will continue to drive the No. 43 Chevrolet in the Cup Series. Dillon was originally going to drive the No. 94 for GMS but will change to the No. 42, honoring Petty Motorsports founder Lee Petty who used that number from 1949 to 1961.

Petty GMS Motorsports will operate out of GMS Racing’s current facility in Statesville, N.C.

Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2010, will serve as Chairman of the newly formed organization and remain a face of the team at the racetrack.

He owns several NASCAR records, including wins (200), 123 poles, most wins in a single season (27), most Daytona 500 victories (seven), most consecutive wins (10) and he was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series.

“Maury (Gallagher) and Mike (Beam, team president) have built a really solid organization at GMS,” said Petty. “They’ve won a lot of races and a couple of championships in the Truck Series, and I really look forward to doing the same in the Cup Series.

“Maury’s commitment to competing and winning is obvious in everything he does, that’s something we really needed. The opportunity to combine our two organizations on the Cup front makes a lot of sense for all of us for a number of reasons, one of which is the talent we have between the two organizations.

“This will make us a lot stronger together.”

Petty said he looked forward to seeing the Nos. 42 and 43 compete together on the track again.

“I grew up watching my dad race that car, I worked on cars with that number way before I started racing,” he said. “Dad had a lot of success winning races and championships with that number.

“Kyle drove cars and won races with the No. 42 as well. It’s really special to me that Petty GMS will be racing that car number.”

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Petty GMS Motorsports will be led by President Mike Beam, who will oversee the day-to-day operations. Brian Moffitt will assume the role of executive vice president of sales.

GMS Racing will continue to compete full-time in the NASCAR Truck and ARCA Menards series. Since forming in 2012, Gallagher’s organization has won two Truck championships, one ARCA title, and two ARCA East championships, as well as earned 65 wins, 235 top-five, and 427 top-10 finishes across six series.

“The legacy of GMS Racing has been focused on winning and achieving high success, no matter the series,” Beam said. “Our 25-acre, three-building complex in Statesville has roughly 150,000 square feet and is equal to many current Cup shops in size and sophistication. We are ahead of most of the new Cup entrants this year because of our infrastructure.

“This highly functioning race shop will allow us to hit the ground running. This facility combined with our race-winning personnel gives me confidence that we can make an impact as soon as this season.”

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
