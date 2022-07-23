Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Pocono News
NASCAR Cup / Pocono News

Both Petty GMS Racing teams penalized, docked points

Both the No. 42 and No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports entries have been penalized after an issue at Pocono Raceway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Both Petty GMS Racing teams penalized, docked points
Listen to this article

NASCAR penalized the teams of Ty Dillon and Erik Jones for violating Section 14.6.5.E, regarding Rocker Box Assemblies in the NASCAR Rule Book.

The rule cited reads as follows: "The rocker box vent hole in the front tire extraction area must have metal screen installed to the inner surface with a minimum 0.25 inch opening size. The screen may be bonded or mechanically fastened to the internal surface of the rocker box."

Both crew chiefs have been ejected for the remainder of the race weekend at Pocono, and each car has been docked 35 driver and owner points.

Petty GMS will not appeal the penalty, releasing the following statement: "Petty GMS accepts the penalty and will not appeal the ruling. For tomorrow's race at Pocono Raceway, Joey Cohen will crew chief the No. 42 Chevrolet, while Danny Efland will call the shots for the No. 43 Camaro."

