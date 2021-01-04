Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Phoenix spring NASCAR race weekend to have limited attendance

Phoenix spring NASCAR race weekend to have limited attendance
By:

Phoenix Raceway is the latest track to announce it will start the 2021 NASCAR season with limited fan attendance.

The track announced on Monday it will host a limited, reduced number of fans throughout its spring the three-day NASCAR race weekend, March 12-14.

The reduced capacity is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

The decision by Phoenix means the 2021 season will begin with limited fan attendance for four of the first five race weekends. Las Vegas Motor Speedway has yet to make an announcement regarding its attendance policy.

“We look forward to kicking off another 2021 NASCAR season at Phoenix Raceway this March and while we wish we could host a capacity crowd, the health and safety of everyone remains our top priority,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese.

“In similar fashion to this past November for the track’s first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend, we plan to host a limited number of fans for this event. November was a tremendous success, and we look forward to executing another safe and successful event this March.”

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, many guests will have their grandstand seats relocated to ensure social distancing between groups.

Also due to the limited capacity, the track will no longer be able to accommodate some guests that have already purchased tickets for the spring event weekend. Season ticket holders will receive priority as part of this process.

Hillside seating will also be made available on Sunday for the Cup series event. Camping will still be available with campgrounds opening on March 8. All campers will be pre-screened upon entry and will be asked to park in the same direction on the right side of each campsite with all campsites limited to a maximum of six guests per spot.

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

