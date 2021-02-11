Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Breaking news

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

shares
comments
Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field
By:

Eight teams came to Daytona International Speedway this week to fight it out over four starting spots in the in the Daytona 500.

Following Wednesday night’s qualifying session, two of those four positions are now claimed.

As the two drivers with the fastest qualifying speeds among the eight non-charter teams, Ryan Preece (eighth-fastest overall) and David Ragan (13th fastest) are guaranteed to start in Sunday’s race.

Two spots remain – the highest finishing non-charter team in each of Thursday night’s qualifying races.

Preece was especially relieved by his performance. He is planning to run a second full season in the Cup Series with JTG Daugherty but his No. 37 Chevrolet team does not have a charter this season, which meant he had to race his way into the 500.

Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cottonelle

Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cottonelle

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I knew we would have speed in our No. 37 Chevrolet, but I am really proud of the effort that everyone at JTG Daugherty Racing organization put in to get our car as fast as it is and qualify on speed into the Daytona 500,” Preece said.

“We ran some solid laps in practice and I think that prepared me for tonight to put down one solid lap to qualify us in to the race on Sunday.”

Once he knew his spot in the 500 was secure, Preece left DIS and headed to nearby New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, where he started last in the John Blewett III Memorial 76 modified race.

“This is the best start to Speedweeks and the 2021 season that we could think of and I’m looking forward to a strong night tomorrow and a stronger race on Sunday,” Preece said.

For Ragan, the stakes weren’t quite as high but as his only scheduled race in 2021, he didn’t want to miss out taking the green flag.

David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang

David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

“It was a different feeling to come to Daytona and not be locked in and knowing that I had a lot of pressure. I mean, I had a sponsor and employees that our car owner Bob Jenkins invests a lot of money and I didn’t want to let those guys down,” Ragan said.

“I really thought it could happen either way. I knew we had a good chance to qualify in and race in. They built this car new over the offseason. Doug Yates has great horsepower, but we’re going against some pretty fast race cars.

“I knew that regardless of what happened I was going to give God the glory and it was going to be meant to be whatever happened.”

Read Also:

 

Related video

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

Previous article

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

Next article

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers David Ragan , Ryan Preece
Teams JTG Daugherty Racing , Front Row Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
Formula 1

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

21h
4
NASCAR Cup

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

19h
5
Formula 1

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

1h
Latest news
Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
NAS

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

21m
Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field
NAS

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

55m
Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
NAS

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

14h
2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
NAS

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

19h
Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice
NAS

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice

21h
Latest videos
Bubba Wallace on emotions of first laps in No. 23: ‘We’re doing big things’ 00:56
NASCAR Cup
8h

Bubba Wallace on emotions of first laps in No. 23: ‘We’re doing big things’

Alex Bowman nabs Busch Pole Award for 2021 Daytona 500 08:25:43
NASCAR Cup
13h

Alex Bowman nabs Busch Pole Award for 2021 Daytona 500

Reverse: How Denny Hamlin lost the lead to win the 2020 Daytona 500 08:25:37
NASCAR Cup
19h

Reverse: How Denny Hamlin lost the lead to win the 2020 Daytona 500

Martin Truex Jr. spins, hits wall while leading in Busch Clash 00:43
NASCAR Cup
20h

Martin Truex Jr. spins, hits wall while leading in Busch Clash

Final Laps: Kyle Busch pulls ahead last minute to win Busch Clash 01:28
NASCAR Cup
20h

Final Laps: Kyle Busch pulls ahead last minute to win Busch Clash

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

More from
David Ragan
Ragan gambles but loses out: “Five laps was just too much” Charlotte
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ragan gambles but loses out: “Five laps was just too much”

The auction of David Ragan's race car turns into a new sponsor
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

The auction of David Ragan's race car turns into a new sponsor

NASCAR Roundtable: What to expect at Talladega this weekend Talladega
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR Roundtable: What to expect at Talladega this weekend

More from
JTG Daugherty Racing
Preece 'not stressed at all' about qualifying for Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Preece 'not stressed at all' about qualifying for Daytona 500

Crew chief Brian Pattie joins Stenhouse at JTG Daugherty Racing
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Crew chief Brian Pattie joins Stenhouse at JTG Daugherty Racing

JTG Daugherty Racing hauler catches fire
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

JTG Daugherty Racing hauler catches fire

Trending Today

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions

Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland

''Thunder in the Dome XVI'' Heat Starting Positions
USAC USAC / News

''Thunder in the Dome XVI'' Heat Starting Positions

Jerry Haas on "building a Pro Stock vehicle" part II
NHRA NHRA / News

Jerry Haas on "building a Pro Stock vehicle" part II

Ford Racing top ten NHRA great moments
NHRA NHRA / News

Ford Racing top ten NHRA great moments

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Latest news

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.