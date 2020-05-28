Rain forces NASCAR to postpone Charlotte II to Thursday

Wednesday night’s scheduled 500k Cup Series race was postponed due to rain from remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha, which covered the Charlotte area most of the day.

The race has been postponed to 7 p.m. ET Thursday and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

In addition, because of that change, Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway will be moved from Saturday afternoon to 7 p.m. ET Monday because TV crews and equipment have a longer turnaround time due to social distancing guidelines.

Due to an invert, William Byron was scheduled to start from the pole in the 500k race, followed by Alex Bowman, Michael McDowell, Matt DiBenedetto and John Hunter Nemechek.

Rounding out the top-10 starters are Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Cole Custer and Erik Jones.

The 500k race will be the last of four races this week at Charlotte, which started with NASCAR’s longest race – the Coca Cola 600 – won by Brad Keselowski last Sunday night.

Kyle Busch won the Xfinity Series race on Monday night and Chase Elliott held off Busch to win Tuesday night’s Truck Series race, which was that series’ first event since Feb. 21 at Las Vegas.