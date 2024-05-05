All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup Kansas

Rain delays start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Kansas

The start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway has been delayed by rain showers in the area of the track.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Yahoo! Toyota Camry

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

UPDATE: The race finally got underway after a three-hour delay, going green at 6:25 p.m. ET.
Rain moved into the area of Kansas City, Kan., just after 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and remained fairly stead past the original 3 p.m. ET start time.
When the race does finally get under way at the 1.5-mile oval, Christopher Bell will lead the field to green for the first time this season.
Bell beat Ross Chastain for the pole in Saturday's qualifying session and earned the 11th pole of his career. Bell has yet to convert one into a victory. 
"We've got a great starting spot and we’re in prime position to win some stage points. But 267 laps is a long time and I fully believe that we can have a great race and definitely believe I can (win), too," Bell said. 
"It just all has to come together and honestly at this point, I’m not looking for a race win, guys. I’m literally looking to see the checkered flag. And I know my car has great capabilities. If I just see the checkered flag with a clean car, we’re going to have a solid day and that’s what we’re after."
Bell has had an up-and-down season in 2024.
He picked up an early win at Phoenix, which locked him into the playoffs, but he's struggled over the last month to get good finishes. In that stretch, he has not finished better than 17th and has three finishes of 34th or worse.
Sunday's race may be a prime opportunity for a turnaround for Bell as Toyota drivers have won the last four races at Kansas and five of the last six.
Noah Gragson ended up qualifying third, Kyle Larson fourth and Kyle Busch - who won the pole last weekend at Dover - rounded out the top five.
Completing the top 10 starting lineup are Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe.
Both Briscoe and William Byron tagged the wall during Saturday's qualifying session.
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Will Brown the latest Supercars star slated to make NASCAR Cup debut
Next article Kansas NASCAR Cup: Larson beats Buescher in closest finish in history

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas
Buescher: "That sucks to be that close" after Kansas photo finish

Buescher: "That sucks to be that close" after Kansas photo finish

NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Buescher: "That sucks to be that close" after Kansas photo finish
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA