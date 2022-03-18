Tickets Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Cup Atlanta schedule, entry list and how to watch
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta News

Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule

Persistent rain on Friday canceled NASCAR practices at Atlanta Motor Speedway and reshuffled the weekend schedule.

Jim Utter
By:
Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule
Listen to this article

All three NASCAR national series – Trucks, Xfinity and Cup – are running this weekend at Atlanta and all three had their scheduled practices on Friday canceled by bad weather.

Because of the speedway’s recent repave and reconfiguration, NASCAR has decided it is more important for the series to have practice than qualifying.

Therefore, each series will now get a 50-minute practice session on Saturday – with Trucks at 10:40 a.m. ET, Xfinity at 11:40 a.m. ET and Cup at 12:40 p.m. ET.

The practices will all be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

Each series’ starting lineup has been set by a formula spelled out in each respective rulebook. Chandler Smith will start on the pole for Saturday’s Truck race (2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) and Noah Gragson will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race (5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).

Chase Briscoe, who one his first series race last weekend at Phoenix, will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race (3 p.m. ET, Fox).

NASCAR Cup Series Lineup

Pos. Driver
1 Chase Briscoe
2 Ryan Blaney
3 Joey Logano
4 Kyle Busch
5 Tyler Reddick
6 Chase Elliott
7 Ross Chastain
8 Kevin Harvick
9 Kurt Busch
10 Aric Almirola
11 Alex Bowman
12 William Byron
13 Daniel Suarez
14 Chris Buescher
15 Denny Hamlin
16 Austin Cindric
17 Austin Dillon
18 Ty Dillon
19 Bubba Wallace
20 Cole Custer
21 Kyle Larson
22 Justin Haley
23 Erik Jones
24 Brad Keselowski
25 Todd Gilliland
26 Martin Truex Jr.
27 Christopher Bell
28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29 Michael McDowell
30 Noah Gragson
31 Harrison Burton
32 Cody Ware
33 Corey LaJoie
34 BJ McLeod
35 David Ragan
36 Josh Bilicki 
37 Greg Biffle

NASCAR Xfinity Series Lineup

Pos. Driver
1 Noah Gragson
2 Josh Berry
3 Brandon Jones
4 Ty Gibbs
5 Trevor Bayne
6 Justin Allgaier
7 AJ Allmendinger
8 Daniel Hemric
9 Ryan Sieg
10 Landon Cassill
11 Brandon Brown
12 Jeb Burton
13 Sheldon Creed
14 Austin Hill
15 Sam Mayer
16 Brett Moffitt
17 Alex Labbe
18 Jeremy Clements
19 Jeffrey Earnhardt
20 Bayley Currey
21 JJ Yeley
22 Myatt Snider
23 Joe Graf Jr.
24 Riley Herbst
25 Stefan Parsons
26 Mason Massey
27 Anthony Alfredo
28 Kyle Weatherman
29 Sage Karam
30 Jade Buford
31 Kyle Sieg
32 Ryan Vargas
33 Matt Mills
34 Loris Hezemans
35 Shane Lee
36 Josh Williams
37 Tommy Joe Martins
38 Jesse Iwuji

NASCAR Truck Series Lineup

Pos. Driver
1 Chandler Smith
2 Stewart Friesen
3 Matt Crafton
4 Ty Majeski
5 Corson Hocevar
6 Matt DiBenedetto
7 Austin Wayne Self
8 Grant Enfinger
9 Tanner Gray
10 Tyler Ankrum
11 Ryan Preece
12 John Hunter Nemechek
13 Dean Thompson
14 Matt Mills
15 Ben Rhodes
16 Christian Eckes
17 Tate Fogleman
18 Derek Kraus
19 Corey Heim
20 Chase Purdy
21 Kris Wright
22 Jack Wood
23 Timmy Hill
24 Lawless Alan
25 Zane Smith
26 Colby Howard
27 Hailie Deegan
28 Thad Moffitt
29 Chris Hacker
30 Spencer Boyd
31 Matt Jaskol
32 Blaine Perkins
33 Jordan Anderson
34 Jesse Little
35 Brennan Poole
36 Ross Chastain

 

 

shares
comments

