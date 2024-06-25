Long-time RCR competition executive Andy Petree retires

Petree, 65, first joined Richard Childress Racing over 30 years ago. He worked as a crew chief with legendary driver Dale Earnhardt, winning the 1993 and 1994 NASCAR Cup Series championship together.

Earnhardt earned 15 of his 76 Cup wins with Petree atop the pitbox. Petree later worked as the executive vice president at RCR, leading the organization to 26 race wins and the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. He was also played a crucial role in overseeing the development of the Next Gen Chevrolet.

“Andy Petree has been a tremendous supporter of RCR for many years and we wish him success in the future,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Our organization won two championships with Andy during his first stint at RCR, and we have made the NASCAR Playoffs and won races with him during his most recent tenure. I am grateful for his contributions to the team, leadership and friendship over the years. Keith Rodden has big shoes to fill as interim competition director, but I know his passion for motorsports and dedication will help drive RCR forward during a key time for our organization.”

Unfortunately, 2024 has been a dismal year for the historic race team, which made its debut in the sport back in 1969. The team has won six Cup titles, but none since that 1994 season with Earnhardt/Petree.

This year, the team is in danger of completely missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet, is 32nd in the championship standings. Even two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch has struggled, currently sitting 17th in points. Both drivers have gone winless, and Busch has finished 35th in three of the last four races (due to incidents/mechanical failures).

With Petree's exit from the team, Keith Rodden has been appointed to the position of interim competition director for RCR.

In a statement released by the team they said of Rodden's appointment: "Rodden, a veteran crew chief and race engineer, will take on a larger role across the organization to help maximize the capabilities of RCR’s Chevys and provide leadership, coordination and support."