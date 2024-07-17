All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

RCR enters Ty Dillon in Brickyard 400 to debut Cup new sponsor

Richard Childress Racing will kick off a new partnership with Titan Risk Solutions by fielding a third NASCAR Cup entry in this weekend’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing, Car Bravo Chevrolet Camaro

Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing, Car Bravo Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

RCR on Tuesday announced a multi-year, multi-car partnership with Titan Risk Solutions, which provides insurance and insurance-related services for trucking companies.

Titan’s sponsorship will debut in this weekend’s race on RCR’s No. 33 Chevrolet, which will be driven by Ty Dillon, the 32-year-old grandson of RCR owner Richard Childress.

The Cup series is returning to the 2.5-mile oval course at IMS after running its road course since the 2020 season.

“We’re thrilled to be able to showcase Titan’s vast reach across the trucking industry through the relationships and platform that our race team partnership with Richard Childress Racing provides,” said Tim Smith, president of Titan Risk Solutions.

“I can’t think of a better place to introduce our relationship than Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a track seeded in history and tradition, and with a race team that exemplifies the same commitment to quality and family values as Titan Risk Solutions.

“We’re all looking forward to cheering on Ty Dillon this weekend, as well as an exciting lineup of Titan drivers in the years to come.”

 

Dillon has 242 starts in the Cup Series. His best finish came at Talladega in 2021, finishing third.

Currently, he competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series with Rackley W.A.R. and has been running a partial Cup schedule with Kaulig Racing in its No. 16 Chevrolet. Dillon is a former winner at IMS, taking a victory in the 2014 Xfinity Series race at the track.

“I’m excited to once again race on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Dillon. “Kissing the bricks at the historic track is a special moment that I’ve been fortunate enough to experience with RCR.

“Every time we go to Indy, the memories come back. I’m grateful for the opportunity and look forward to having a great showing while representing Titan Risk Solutions.”

So far this season, RCR has run its No. 33 in four races, four with the team’s Xfinity driver Austin Hill and one with Supercars star Will Brown.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article "Anyone can be fast" - The evolution of NASCAR Cup champ Ryan Blaney

Top Comments

Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Indy Road Course winner McDowell sees "an opportunity" in oval return

Indy Road Course winner McDowell sees "an opportunity" in oval return

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Indy Road Course winner McDowell sees "an opportunity" in oval return
Chase Briscoe laments 'bittersweet' final Brickyard 400 for SHR

Chase Briscoe laments 'bittersweet' final Brickyard 400 for SHR

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Chase Briscoe laments 'bittersweet' final Brickyard 400 for SHR
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Indy Road Course winner McDowell sees "an opportunity" in oval return

Indy Road Course winner McDowell sees "an opportunity" in oval return

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Indy Road Course winner McDowell sees "an opportunity" in oval return
WRC Latvia: Rovanpera stars on tricky super special to lead in Latvia

WRC Latvia: Rovanpera stars on tricky super special to lead in Latvia

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
WRC Latvia: Rovanpera stars on tricky super special to lead in Latvia
Chase Briscoe laments 'bittersweet' final Brickyard 400 for SHR

Chase Briscoe laments 'bittersweet' final Brickyard 400 for SHR

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Chase Briscoe laments 'bittersweet' final Brickyard 400 for SHR
Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"

Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA