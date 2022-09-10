Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II Practice report

Reddick tops NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

Tyler Reddick was fastest of all drivers during NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kansas Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Reddick tops NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas
Listen to this article

Group A

Christopher Bell topped the leaderboard in Group A at 178.412mph, which put him third overall.

Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five in the first group.

In the closing moments, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lost a right-rear tire and hit the outside wall in Turn 3. The team was able to repair the damage in time for qualifying.

Blaney ran the most laps at 33.

Group B

In the second group, Reddick and Ross Chastain quickly rocketed to the top of the charts. They stayed there for the rest of the session, with Reddick going fastest of all drivers at 178.903mph.

Ales Bowman, Daniel Suarez and Ty Gibbs rounded out the remainder of the top-five.

Reddick also ran the most laps at 32, and led the ten-lap consecutive lap averages at 176.699mph.

There were no incidents, though Bowman had a nervous moment as he tried to get onto pit road.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 32 30.184     178.903
2 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 23 30.266 0.082 0.082 178.418
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 17 30.267 0.083 0.001 178.412
4 45 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 23 30.287 0.103 0.020 178.294
5 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 20 30.288 0.104 0.001 178.288
6 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 29 30.308 0.124 0.020 178.171
7 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 33 30.388 0.204 0.080 177.702
8 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 22 30.417 0.233 0.029 177.532
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 30 30.456 0.272 0.039 177.305
10 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 28 30.537 0.353 0.081 176.835
11 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 28 30.544 0.360 0.007 176.794
12 23 Ty Gibbs Toyota 21 30.573 0.389 0.029 176.626
13 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 21 30.591 0.407 0.018 176.523
14 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 25 30.604 0.420 0.013 176.448
15 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 18 30.629 0.445 0.025 176.304
16 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 25 30.656 0.472 0.027 176.148
17 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 30 30.703 0.519 0.047 175.879
18 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 30 30.707 0.523 0.004 175.856
19 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 24 30.714 0.530 0.007 175.816
20 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 22 30.723 0.539 0.009 175.764
21 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 25 30.734 0.550 0.011 175.701
22 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 18 30.742 0.558 0.008 175.655
23 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 18 30.755 0.571 0.013 175.581
24 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 20 30.764 0.580 0.009 175.530
25 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 23 30.786 0.602 0.022 175.404
26 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 10 30.786 0.602 0.000 175.404
27 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 24 30.810 0.626 0.024 175.268
28 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 19 30.843 0.659 0.033 175.080
29 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 28 30.875 0.691 0.032 174.899
30 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 21 30.887 0.703 0.012 174.831
31 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 20 30.926 0.742 0.039 174.610
32 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 22 31.028 0.844 0.102 174.036
33 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 22 31.087 0.903 0.059 173.706
34 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 20 31.301 1.117 0.214 172.518
35 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 4 31.375 1.191 0.074 172.112
36 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 4 31.467 1.283 0.092 171.608
