NASCAR Cup / Martinsville Practice report

Reddick leads Byron in NASCAR Cup practice at Martinsville

Tyler Reddick led the way in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice sessions at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:

Listen to this article

Reddick topped the first 20-minute session – and the overall speed chart – with an average lap speed of 93.663 mph.

Last fall’s Martinsville race winner, William Byron, was second-fastest overall (92.846 mph) while Ross Chastain was third (92.837 mph).

“It felt really good, honestly,” said Byron. “It was similar to what we expected coming in. I feel good about it.”

Chris Buescher and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five in single-lap average speeds.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Reddick has the fastest average speed (92.318 mph), followed by Byron and Harvick.

Group B

Byron topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 92.846 mph.

Bubba Wallace ended up second (92.221 mph) and Kyle Larson was third (92.074 mph).

Aric Almirola was third, Denny Hamlin fourth and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five in the session.

Group A

Reddick led the way in an incident-free first 20 minute session with an average lap speed of 93.663 mph.

Chastain ended up second-fastest (92.837 mph) and Buescher was third (92.614 mph). Kevin Harvick and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five.

Chase Elliott, making his first appearance in his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet since early March, ran 37 laps and ended up ninth quick in the session.

Elliott suffered a fractured tibia in his left leg in a snowboarding accident and missed the last six races. He was cleared to compete earlier this week.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 53 20.217     93.664
2 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 43 20.395 0.178 0.178 92.846
3 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 36 20.397 0.180 0.002 92.837
4 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 37 20.446 0.229 0.049 92.615
5 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 44 20.446 0.229 0.000 92.615
6 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 42 20.453 0.236 0.007 92.583
7 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 33 20.456 0.239 0.003 92.569
8 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 43 20.466 0.249 0.010 92.524
9 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 31 20.467 0.250 0.001 92.520
10 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 37 20.479 0.262 0.012 92.465
11 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 33 20.489 0.272 0.010 92.420
12 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 28 20.522 0.305 0.033 92.272
13 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 41 20.522 0.305 0.000 92.272
14 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 42 20.533 0.316 0.011 92.222
15 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 45 20.566 0.349 0.033 92.074
16 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 31 20.575 0.358 0.009 92.034
17 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 31 20.593 0.376 0.018 91.954
18 51 Zane Smith Ford 30 20.615 0.398 0.022 91.855
19 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 40 20.617 0.400 0.002 91.847
20 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 43 20.633 0.416 0.016 91.775
21 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 41 20.663 0.446 0.030 91.642
22 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 32 20.698 0.481 0.035 91.487
23 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 55 20.700 0.483 0.002 91.478
24 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 31 20.709 0.492 0.009 91.439
25 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 36 20.710 0.493 0.001 91.434
26 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 43 20.731 0.514 0.021 91.341
27 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 29 20.732 0.515 0.001 91.337
28 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 53 20.750 0.533 0.018 91.258
29 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 38 20.761 0.544 0.011 91.209
30 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 39 20.762 0.545 0.001 91.205
31 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 39 20.767 0.550 0.005 91.183
32 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 30 20.780 0.563 0.013 91.126
33 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 36 20.809 0.592 0.029 90.999
34 78 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 35 20.826 0.609 0.017 90.925
35 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 18 20.865 0.648 0.039 90.755
36 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 26 20.999 0.782 0.134 90.176
