Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Denny Hamlin fastest in lone All-Star Race practice Next / Kyle Busch beats Ryan Blaney for NASCAR All-Star Race pole
NASCAR Cup / Texas Qualifying report

Reddick wins pole for All-Star Open but will drop to rear

Tyler Reddick won the pole for Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race Open race but the benefit didn’t last long.

Jim Utter
By:
Reddick wins pole for All-Star Open but will drop to rear
Listen to this article

Reddick was the next to last driver to make a qualifying attempt and his average lap speed of 186.981 mph just edged Daniel Suarez (186.903 mph) for the pole in Sunday’s preliminary race.

The Open race will feature three segments of 20, 20 and 10 laps. The winner of each segment – plus the winner of the fan vote – advance to the field for Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race.

However, Reddick will have to start the race from the rear of the field after his team made unapproved adjustments to his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

“It drove great. I feel like I could have been a little more adventurous coming up to speed and run a little bit higher in (Turns) 3 and 4,” he said.

“Ultimately, I could have gotten a little more through (Turns) 1 and 2 but considering all things – we qualified first for the Open but we won’t be starting there. We have to go to the back because we had to make some changes to the car.

“It’s unfortunate but the good thing is the car is fast.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ended up third-fastest (186.490 mph). Erik Jones was fourth and Chris Buescher.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Denny Hamlin fastest in lone All-Star Race practice
Previous article

Denny Hamlin fastest in lone All-Star Race practice
Next article

Kyle Busch beats Ryan Blaney for NASCAR All-Star Race pole

Kyle Busch beats Ryan Blaney for NASCAR All-Star Race pole
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Busch beats Ryan Blaney for NASCAR All-Star Race pole Texas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch beats Ryan Blaney for NASCAR All-Star Race pole

Reddick's Texas Xfinity win a first for Big Machine Racing Texas
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Reddick's Texas Xfinity win a first for Big Machine Racing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Tyler Reddick More from
Tyler Reddick
Leaders crash and Kyle Busch inherits Bristol Cup win Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Leaders crash and Kyle Busch inherits Bristol Cup win

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results: Kyle Busch wins Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results: Kyle Busch wins

Tyler Reddick takes surprise NASCAR Cup Series pole at COTA COTA
NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick takes surprise NASCAR Cup Series pole at COTA

Latest news

Kyle Busch beats Ryan Blaney for NASCAR All-Star Race pole
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch beats Ryan Blaney for NASCAR All-Star Race pole

Reddick wins pole for All-Star Open but will drop to rear
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reddick wins pole for All-Star Open but will drop to rear

Denny Hamlin fastest in lone All-Star Race practice
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin fastest in lone All-Star Race practice

NASCAR All-Star Race schedule, entry list and how to watch
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR All-Star Race schedule, entry list and how to watch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.