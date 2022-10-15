Reddick takes pole position at Las Vegas over Cindric

Listen to this article

Reddick, the next-to-last driver to qualify, posted the fastest average lap speed of the day (184.603 mph) to win the pole for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet looked like it catch the wall off Turn 4 but he still ended up with plenty of speed.

The pole is the third this season for Reddick and fourth of his career. All three of his career wins have come this season.

“I was either going to hit the wall or I wasn’t but it was going to be a really good lap,” Reddick said. “It wasn’t my attention to get that close but I just got through (Turns) 3 and 4 really good and the wall came a lot closer and a lot sooner than I anticipated.

“We weren’t really firing off in practice where we wanted to be. We were a bit off and we really went to work. We made some really fantastic adjustments going into qualifying, got the car a lot closer.

“We learned a lot and should be able to make some pretty good adjustments going into tomorrow’s race.”

Austin Cindric ended up second-fastest (184.288 mph) and William Byron was third (184.024 mph). Ryan Blaney, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice was fourth and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Daniel Suarez, last week’s winner Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon.

Round 1 / Group B

Cindric topped Group B with an average lap speed of 184.615 mph, the fastest lap of the day at the time.

Reddick ended up second-fastest (184.168 mph) and Byron was third (183.968 mph).

“We didn’t unload very good. We wanted to make some changes,” Reddick said. “We were bouncing on stops. We went to work and made it better. We made huge improvement. It’s a testament to this group.”

Bell and Burton rounded out the top five and also advanced to Round 2 of qualifying.

Among those who failed to advance were Kyle Larson and playoff drivers Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe.

Round 1 / Group A

Blaney, who was fastest in practice Saturday, led the way in Round 1 with an average lap speed of 183.492 mph.

Logano, the last car to qualify, slotted in at second-fastest (183.380 mph) and Wallace was third (182.506 mph).

“We’re trying to tinker some small things for the long haul tomorrow. The speed is good. We just have to get the comfortability there,” Wallace said.

Suarez and Austin Dillon rounded out in the top-five and also advanced to Round 2 of qualifying.

Among those who failed to advance were Kyle Busch and playoff drivers Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.