Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center Next / In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
NASCAR Cup / Sonoma Interview

Reddick charges back into playoff contention

By:

Over the last two months, Tyler Reddick has been charging back into NASCAR Cup Series playoff contention, but he’s still looking for more.

Reddick charges back into playoff contention

Reddick and his Richard Childress Racing teammate, Austin Dillon, have shown they have the speed to compete with the likes of Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

But there is a lot more to winning races than just being fast.

Reddick calls some of the missing ingredients “the little details.”

“Probably the biggest one has been here in the last two or three weeks is I’ve got to continue to get better on pit road. Charlotte was a very challenging one for us,” Reddick, 25, explained. “With the nature of that race and the lack of comfort that I had running really close to the maximum speed limit allowed, like Kyle Larson could all night, I was very off in that regard.

“I was absolutely terrified of having a speeding penalty and completely derail what could be a very manageable and realistic top-10 day, even with those little crumbs left on the table. We have to find ways to get better at all the little details. And then just avoiding the little mistakes along the way.”

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Alsco Uniforms, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Alsco Uniforms, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Another area of possible improvement? Restarts.

“The last month or so there’s been one restart a race, I’d day where I’d choose the wrong lane, anticipating where the car ahead of me is going to go, and it puts us back two or three spots,” Reddick said.

“It’s just little details, especially in the Cup series. You can’t just be really fast on the race track to win races. All these big teams are really calculated to know how much to push at any point in the race.

“But for me, it is nice to see how much better we’ve been able to get in about a year’s time. We still have a lot of room to grow.”

In the last nine races, Reddick has moved from 28th to 13th in the series standings, fueled by seven top-10 finishes in that span. That includes winning the pole and finishing ninth in the inaugural race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The performance on an unfamiliar road course gives Reddick hope for a similar finish in Sunday’s race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, another track on which Reddick has no experience.

“It seems like we’ve been hitting it pretty good on the road courses here lately,” he said. “There’s a good chance we can roll in there and be pretty quick. It’s just going to depend on how the race plays out.

“I’m very excited about Sonoma. But I’ve got to again remember I’ve never seen this track. I have not logged a single lap around this place once in my life. I can’t help but be confident because we’ve been able to improve a lot at the road courses.

“We didn’t have a good run at the Daytona Road Course race, but at the Clash we were really quick. My expectations are high but still there’s a lot of uncertainty going into it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center

Previous article

Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center

Next article

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Sonoma
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

22h
2
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
3
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
4
IndyCar

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news
Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win
Video Inside
NAS

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win

13h
Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win

15h
In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
ARCA

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Jun 6, 2021
Reddick charges back into playoff contention
NAS

Reddick charges back into playoff contention

Jun 5, 2021
Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center
NAS

Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center

Jun 4, 2021
Latest videos
Martin Truex Jr. finishes third at Sonoma 00:48
NASCAR Cup
13h

Martin Truex Jr. finishes third at Sonoma

Elliott gets his best finish at Sonoma, finishes second to teammate Larson 00:34
NASCAR Cup
13h

Elliott gets his best finish at Sonoma, finishes second to teammate Larson

Larson after Sonoma win: ‘This will always be home to me’ 01:38
NASCAR Cup
13h

Larson after Sonoma win: ‘This will always be home to me’

Home-track win for Kyle Larson at Sonoma 01:53
NASCAR Cup
15h

Home-track win for Kyle Larson at Sonoma

Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole for Sonoma Raceway 00:40
NASCAR Cup
Jun 4, 2021

Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole for Sonoma Raceway

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win Chicagoland
ARCA

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”
IndyCar IndyCar

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Past Baja overall champions
Score Score

Past Baja overall champions

Latest news

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
ARCA ARCA

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Reddick charges back into playoff contention
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reddick charges back into playoff contention

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.