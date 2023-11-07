Repave under way of iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway
After a successful reopening this season, the upgrade of North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway continued Tuesday with the start of the resurfacing of the iconic track.
The historic .625-mile short track received rave reviews after hosting NASCAR competition in May for the first time since 1996 with a Truck Series race and the NASCAR All-Star Race.
It was the culmination of a long and difficult process that required much convincing of state and local government officials by Speedway Motorsports as well as $18 million in money from the N.C. state government for infrastructure improvements.
The return of NASCAR races came on the same surface the track featured when it originally shuttered its gates nearly 30 years ago.
That began to change on Tuesday when Speedway Motorsports kicked off a repaving process, which included milling approximately two inches of the old track, repairing failing spots, sealing and adding a specially designed asphalt mixture in the same configuration as the original track, including the 13 degrees of banking in the corners.
Photo by: Speedway Motorsports
Repaving of North Wilkesboro Speedway
“There’s not a race track that I’m aware of other than North Wilkesboro Speedway that ran on a 40-year-old surface,” said Steve Swift, Speedway Motorsports’ senior vice president of operations and development. “That’s a tribute to the asphalt that they used back in the 80s. That was a really good product. There’s not many new tracks that have been placed since the 90s that will last 30 years.
“We were really deferential to try to maintain the character that was here before. Naturally, the old track was a unique creature. The patch materials that we had to use kind of changed the racing for the All-Star Race, just because of where we had to patch it.
“The product created so much grip, so it’s going to be pretty exciting to see how it goes back to where it was pre-patching, where they were racing two-wide and three-wide. Now the track has got the same grip all the way across.”
Like the process used in the Atlanta Motor Speedway repave, Speedway Motorsports used a special mix that is expected to age faster than traditional asphalt, creating a more “worn-in” surface more quickly.
At Atlanta, the track saw an eight to 10 percent falloff in grip in the first year after the repave, Swift said.
Photo by: Speedway Motorsports
Repaving of North Wilkesboro Speedway
Carl Rose & Sons Asphalt, the original paving contractor for the track, supplied nearly 2,000 tons of specialty asphalt for the project, while N.C.-based Delta Contracting managed the milling process.
As a result of innovative improvements made ahead of this year’s All-Star Race, including a concrete foundation beneath the newly added safer barrier, the barrier was not removed for the resurfacing project, which will allow crews to complete the work in less than two weeks.
The track will again host the All-Star Race in 2024 along with a Truck race during the May 17-19 race weekend.
Related video
Latest news
How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales
How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales
Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA
Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA
McLaren: F1 tyre wear is where Red Bull makes the difference
McLaren: F1 tyre wear is where Red Bull makes the difference McLaren: F1 tyre wear is where Red Bull makes the difference
Super Formula's hopes of Suzuka F1 support race fading
Super Formula's hopes of Suzuka F1 support race fading Super Formula's hopes of Suzuka F1 support race fading
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.