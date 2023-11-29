RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan

Veteran driver David Ragan will pilot the car, hoping to make his first NASCAR Cup Series start since the 2022 season, where he ran all four superspeedway races with Rick Ware Racing.

He will not be locked into the 500 as the No. 60 Ford Mustang is without a charter and therefore an open entry. BuildSubmarines.com will serve as the primary sponsor on the car.

Ragan has made 16 starts in the Daytona 500 during his career, finishing as high as fourth in 2020.

The 37-year-old has 476 Cup Series starts with two wins – both at superspeedways with Daytona in 2011 and Talladega in 2013. He competed in the Cup Series with Roush from his debut in 2006 through the 2011 season.

“It’s really exciting to be back in an RFK Ford,” said Ragan in a release from the team. "I spent some of the best years of my career driving for Mr. Jack [Roush] and the team at RFK. They really gave me my first opportunity in the sport and I have to thank BuildSubmarines.com for helping make this happen. We had a really strong run going in my last year at Roush at the 500, and hopefully we can go back and finish what we started.”

Daytona will mark the first time since 2016 that the organization has entered three cars into the same Cup race, the last time being with Ryan Reed in the No. 99 machine at Talladega. It will also be the first time the No. 60 has been on track for any Cup race since 2011.

This is all part of Roush's 'Stage 60' initiative, whose stated goal is to honor the team's history while also looking towards the future.

“The 60 car represents an opportunity for us to honor our past and look forward to the future of RFK Racing,” said Steve Newmark, President, RFK Racing. “We’re thankful to have partners like BuildSubmarines.com, who, like us, have a mission to grow and be best in class in all endeavors.”

RFK plans to expand the program to beyond Daytona with the intention of competing in multiple races throughout the 2024 season. Those details will be released at a later date.