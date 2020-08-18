NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"

shares
comments
Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"
By:
Aug 18, 2020, 11:24 PM

There are numerous ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected NASCAR this season and none of them have done Roush Fenway Racing any favors.

Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Progressive Insurance
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Wyndham Rewards
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Castrol
Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Fastenal
Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang
#6: Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Fastenal

With three races remaining until the 2020 Cup Series playoff field is set, both RFR drivers – Chris Buescher and Ryan Newman – are on the outside looking in.

Buescher is 22nd in the series standings and Newman 25th. Both drivers’ playoff hopes rest in winning one of the three remaining races – a doubleheader this weekend at Dover, Del., and Aug. 30 on the Daytona oval.

“I’m obviously disappointed because at this late date we still don’t have cars in the (playoffs),” team co-owner Jack Roush said Tuesday. “But this viral epidemic and the shutdown that has gone with it – the lack of practice time and the lack of a chance to get the drivers as close as they need to to the crew chiefs – has really hit us hard.

“Of course, Ryan lost time because of his accident at Daytona and he was coming into his second year with us and we had hopes of being able to capitalize on the first year, which has not helped us out as much as I’d hoped.

“Of course, Chris and (crew chief) Luke Lambert were new to one another and they’ve had very little chance to build the kind of chemistry that it takes to really be successful at this level, so we’ve had an uphill battle all year.”

Missed chances

Newman was on the verge of winning the season-opening Daytona 500 when he was collected in a last-lap wreck. He suffered a closed head injury and missed the next three races while recovering.

The pandemic then put the sport on a two-month hiatus and since the restart of the season, NASCAR no longer holds practices or qualifying prior to the races. All the pre-race preparation has to be done at the shop before driver or team arrive at the track.

“We’ve had streaks of brilliance. If we’d have had better track position we might have been able to capitalize and gotten a win earlier,” Roush said. “Of course, we missed a chance at Daytona. We missed a chance at Talladega.

“We hope that the next Daytona will be great for us. We can’t get both (drivers) in at Daytona, but hopefully we can get one of them in if Jimmy Fennig (superspeedway program director) delivers the kind of cars he’s had for us in the recent past.”

Newman’s best finish since the restart of the season was 12th at Martinsville, Va., and he’s finished 13th at both Texas and the second Michigan race.

Buescher is coming off his second-best finish of the season, fifth in Sunday’s inaugural race on the Daytona Road Course, which replaced the canceled race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

“Chris won his first race in the Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio and he’s demonstrated to be a better road racer than people would have expected from his background to come in,” Roush said. “He’s

a natural and if we get the right kind of chemistry relationship with the crew chief and with the engineering and get him better parts to work with, I think that he’ll rise right to the top in road racing.

“Chris has got a great future. I certainly have enjoyed being part of his championship in the Xfinity Series and look forward to a lot of success with him coming down the road.”

What ifs...

Roush said he tends not to dwell on the ‘what-ifs’ surrounding Newman’s 500 performance, which nearly resulted in a victory, which would have locked him in the playoffs.

“That last 100 yards or eighth-of-a-mile on a restrictor-plate race is very much in doubt and anybody that counts on winning a race because they’re in the top two or three positions going into that last charge is probably not understanding or not respecting as much as they should what the risks are,” he said.

“We’ve won races in the last eighth-of-a-mile and, of course, we’ve lost several of them. But, yeah, I think we would have been a little more relaxed race to race and maybe have taken some chance on some set-up ideas if we were confident of our (playoff) status and not had to think about every race as an opportunity to win.”

Read Also:

Erik Jones has "a lot of unfinished business" in NASCAR

Previous article

Erik Jones has "a lot of unfinished business" in NASCAR
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

New hydrogen-powered race series HYRAZE League to launch in 2023
General General / Breaking news

New hydrogen-powered race series HYRAZE League to launch in 2023

Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview
50m

Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

Erik Jones has "a lot of unfinished business" in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview
3h

Erik Jones has "a lot of unfinished business" in NASCAR

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Video Inside
General General / Special feature

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”

Video: The Ferrari ERS controversy explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Video: The Ferrari ERS controversy explained

Latest news

Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview
50m

Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"

Erik Jones has "a lot of unfinished business" in NASCAR
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview
3h

Erik Jones has "a lot of unfinished business" in NASCAR

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps

Trending

1
General

New hydrogen-powered race series HYRAZE League to launch in 2023

2
NASCAR Cup

Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"

50m
3
Stock car

Bristol goes dirt!

4
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones has "a lot of unfinished business" in NASCAR

3h
5
General

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"
NAS

Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"

Erik Jones has "a lot of unfinished business" in NASCAR
NAS

Erik Jones has "a lot of unfinished business" in NASCAR

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021
NAS

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps
NAS

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps

Kaz Grala "had a blast" in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC
NAS

Kaz Grala "had a blast" in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.