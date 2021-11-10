Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports Next / How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II Interview

Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson's No. 5: "I love that car"

By:

Kyle Larson’s 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship is the 14th for team owner Rick Hendrick and each has been special in its own right – but Sunday’s a little bit more so.

Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson's No. 5: "I love that car"

For one, it came with the No. 5 team. Hendrick Motorsports debuted in 1984 under the banner “All Star Racing” with the No. 5 driven by Geoff Bodine. Running all 30 races, Bodine and the team won three times and finished ninth in points.

HMS has used the No. 5 on and off throughout the organization’s existence.

The last time the No. 5 had won a Cup Series championship was 1996, which was the second series title by then-Hendrick driver Terry Labonte – 25 years ago.

“We kind of parked the No. 5 when Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) wanted to run the No. 88. When we brought it back, it was very special because it was our first number,” Hendrick said. “Mark Martin did a heck of a job in it. He had a shot at a championship. Terry did an unbelievable job.

“I don’t think we’ve probably given the No. 5 a chance. But any time you have your first number and it’s got such a history with the family, it’s special.”

Read Also:

The No. 5 also had an association with team owner Rick Hendrick’s late son, Ricky, who drove the No. 5 in what is now the Xfinity Series in the 2002 season, which turned out to be his last as a driver.

Larson’s No. 5 was adorned much of the 2021 season – including in Sunday’s race – with a HendrickCars.com livery which includes a paint scheme similar to one Ricky Hendrick used in his NASCAR career.

“I think my wife and I, when we watch that car race, it just does something to us, paying tribute to our son, the number, the colors,” Hendrick said. “Then, Hendrick Cars got on it, and they got so excited about it, and we were getting ready to do another sponsorship, but they wanted the car.

“The whole company, it just means so much to them and our organization and the automobile side. I love that color. I love that car.

“So, it’s very, very special to be able to win that and celebrate his colors, his number and his life.”

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com, Victory Lane

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com, Victory Lane

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ricky Hendrick, 24 at the time, was one of 10 people killed in the Oct. 24, 2004, crash of an HMS plane into mountainous terrain in Stuart, Va., prior to a Cup race scheduled that day in Martinsville, Va.

Ricky had retired from driving in 2002 and was listed as the owner of two teams at the time of his death – Brick Vickers’ in the Cup Series and Kyle Busch’s in what is now the Xfinity Series.

“Everybody in motorsports was really excited about bringing (the No. 5) back, and then the colors and all,” Hendrick said.

“I think there will be some more championships with the No. 5 car.”

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports
Previous article

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports
Next article

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR Cup driver Erik Jones gets new crew chief at RPM Phoenix II
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup driver Erik Jones gets new crew chief at RPM

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

NASCAR champion Larson open to F1 test call-up in Abu Dhabi
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

NASCAR champion Larson open to F1 test call-up in Abu Dhabi

NASCAR Cup driver Erik Jones gets new crew chief at RPM
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup driver Erik Jones gets new crew chief at RPM

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson's No. 5: "I love that car"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson's No. 5: "I love that car"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.