Rick Ware Racing signs Ryan Newman for select Cup races

Newman, 45, will make his first start of the year at Darlington Raceway next weekend. It will be his first ever race behind the wheel of the 'Next Gen' car.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick Ware Racing and Ford,” Newman said in a release from the team. “I think this will be good for all of us with our combined experience and knowledge.

“Being part of the Throwback Weekend at one of my favorite tracks in Darlington is pretty special. After recently being named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, it carries even some significance.”

The veteran racer hasn't started a Cup race since the 2021 finale at Phoenix. In 725 starts, he's won 18 races and finished as high as second in points in 2014.

His many achievements include victories in the 2008 Daytona 500 and the 2013 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He spent the summer of 2022 competing in Tony Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience, winning once at Stafford and ending the season as the championship runner-up.

JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford Mustang Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I remember watching ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ on ESPN and seeing Ryan compete against some stout competition in those days,” said team owner Rick Ware. “I became a fan then and when he first came to NASCAR, I knew he was going to be a great driver and win a lot of races.

“He brings great depth and insight to RWR while we continue to grow our team. Ryan’s been a great ambassador for our sport and Ford. We’re really looking forward to racing with him this season.”

It's unclear how many races Newman will run and when his other starts may be.

RWR has used a variety of drivers in both the No. 15 and No. 51 cars this year. Among them include J.J. Yeley, Brennan Poole, Cody Ware, Zane Smith, Riley Herbst, Todd Gilliland, and former F1 World Champion Jenson Button.

Ware was the team's only full-time driver before being indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after he was arrested and charged with assault in early April.